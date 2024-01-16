Guest Responders Announced For First Look Buffalo's New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2

Guest Responders announced for First Look Buffalo's New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Join First Look Buffalo Theatre Company, as they present a New Play Reading Festival VOL 2, written by members of the Playwright Wing, featuring local and national playwrights! The festival features special guest responder Mr. Robert Moss, who is the founder and original Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons, in New York City.

Following each performance, a response will be given by Mr. Moss, local theatre professionals, and the audience.  New play readings are the foundation of the company's mission statement, to exclusively develop and produce new plays right here, in Buffalo.  

This year's new play readings are next year's season.  See them here exclusively first!

Smallbury

By Camilla Maxwell

Directed by Mike Doben

Starring Victoria Thompson, Steve Jakiel, Madeline Allard-Dugan, Jeremy Catania, Sam Crystal, Marissa Biondolillo, Sarah Waechter,

Kathleen Rooney and David Marciniak.

Friday, January 19th at 8pm

Guest Responders: Bob Moss and Peter Hall (Co-Host at Theater Talk)

Smallbury is a comedy about cancer and a semi-dysfunctional family of women who learn how to cope with the diagnosis and disease. About 25,000 people die of cancer every single day. That's 10 million people per year worldwide. This is a show for every single one of those people - and the people who love them. 

Tea Party

By Sean Abley

Directed by Camilla Maxwell

Starring P.K. Fortson, Monish Bhattacharyya, Bella Poynton,

Jason Francey, and Ryan Norton.

Saturday, January 20th at 3pm

Guest Responders: Bob Moss and

Rick Lattimer (Co-Artistic Director at Buffalo United Artists)

Frank, a married heterosexual crossdresser living in Montana, discovers Miss Olivia's Finishing School for Girls, a club for fellow recreational crossdressers. Finally able to share his secret with another like-minded man, Frank's newfound freedom threatens his marriage and his relationship with his best friend.

The Ankh

By Avery LaMar Pope

Directed by VerNia Sharisse Garvin

Starring Elijah Evans, Dionte Heath, Tuhran Gethers, Michael EJ Jordan,

Kujante' Lyons-Latimer Glenn and Dan Torres.

Saturday, January 20th at 8pm

Guest Responders: Bob Moss and Shanntina Moore (Local Actor)

While Ralphie and Pulley are nearing the end of their scouting mission, the two friends learn more about each other's past. They discover that though their upbringings were in no way similar, they have something in common; they are chosen brothers and will always finish what they've started. 

Best Laid Plan(t)s

By Donna Hoke

Directed by Drew McCabe

Starring Connor Graham, Matt Gilbert-Wachowiak, Aimee Walker, Melissa Levin, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak and Kris Bartolomeo

Sunday, January 21st at 1pm

Guest Responders: Bob Moss and Scott Behrend (Artistic/Executive Director at Road Less Traveled Productions)

Bennett won't believe what his best friend and sister keep telling him: his girlfriend Nina is maybe a little abusive. Bennett also won't believe what Nina is telling him: that his best friend Jason has feelings for him. After a jealous Nina maybe accidentally sets fire to Bennett's apartment, Bennett reexamines his feelings and is stunned to discover that labels lose, and love wins--if only someone other than his plants will believe him.



