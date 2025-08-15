Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes To Shea's Buffalo Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, Shea's Performing Arts Center, and Broadway presenting partner Albert Nocciolino will bring Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, to Buffalo next week.

The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical, a Shea's special subscriber add-on sponsored by Gallagher, will run for eight performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre from August 20 – 24, 2025. Shea's also announced details about activities planned during the limited engagement.

Family Night: Shea's, in conjunction with Disney's Beauty and the Beast and promotional partner Wegmans, is hosting Family Night for the 7:30 PM performance on Saturday, August 23. A limited number of Buy One, Get One 50% Off tickets are available for this special performance using the promo code Wegmans25 when purchasing tickets at www.sheas.org. Before the show, join Shea's Arts Engagement and Education Department in Shea's Smith Theatre from 6:00 – 7:30 PM for pre-show crafts, a story hour, and other family-friendly activities.

Beauty of a Book Drive: During Beauty and the Beast, we invite you to share the gift of reading by donating a new or gently used book. Just as Belle sees books as windows to opportunity, your donation will help open new worlds for readers in our community. All books will be redistributed during Shea's free family events. Simply drop your book at the box office or the theatre doors before a performance and help us celebrate the magic of stories, both on stage and on the page!

ASL & Talkback Performances: Stick around after the 7:00 PM performance on Friday, August 22, for a special talkback with members of the Beauty and the Beast cast. An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter will be present for the 2:00 PM performance on Saturday, August 23.

Cashless Concessions: Beginning this season, Shea's will be a cashless venue to provide a faster, smoother pre-show and intermission experience. All concession, bar, and merchandise purchases can be made by credit card, debit card, gift card, or mobile wallet. This transition will reduce the lines and provide shorter wait times, so patrons can enjoy the lobby experience and return to their seats before the lights dim.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

Select seats are still available for purchase at the Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street or on the Shea's website at www.sheas.org.

For more information, visit beautyandthebeastthemusical.com.