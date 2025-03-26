DIAL M FOR MURDER to Open at Shea's 710 Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shea's Performing Arts Center and Road Less Traveled Productions will present Dial M for Murder at Shea's 710 Theatre. The three-week engagement includes 12 performances beginning March 27 and running through April 13, 2025.

Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, Dial M for Murder is a new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock's masterpiece. Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Frederick Knott's tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide.

Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

The cast includes Kate LoConti Alcocer as Margot, Kristen Tripp Kelley in the role of Maxine, Steve Copps playing Tony, Adam Yellen as Lesgate, and Todd Benzin in the role of Inspector Hubbard.

Additional company members include: Sarah Foote (Production Stage Management), Dyan Burlingame (Set Design), John Gromada (Music Composer), Kevin Faulhaber (Sound Design/Coordinator), Nicholas Quinn (Light Design), Kari Drozd (Costume Design), Diane Almeter Jones (Properties Master), Shelby Converse (Fight Director), Jennifer Toohey (Dialect Coach), Lou Iannone (Technical Director), Hasheen DeBerry (Production Coordinator), Matt Myers (Assistant Stage Manager), Anthony D'Avanzo (Assistant Technical Director), and Audrey Grout (Wardrobe).

