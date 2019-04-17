DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to Shea's Performing Arts Center 5/14 - 5/19

The Tony award winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN is coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center from May 14 to 19, 2019.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical."

For tickets and more information, please visit https://dearevanhansen.com/tour





