Cast Announced for YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Starring Buffalo

Casting has been announced and tickets are on sale for Starring Buffalo’s Young Frankenstein, October 2-4 at Shea’s 710 Theatre in downtown Buffalo, NY.

Leading the cast is Tony Award-Nominee A.J. Shively (La Cage aux Folles, Bright Star) as Dr. Frankenstein, alongside Broadway’s Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) as Inga, and Brandon Espinoza (Spongebob Squarepants, Les Miserables) as Igor. Joining them are Buffalo stars Jeffrey Coyle, Sam Crystal, Lily Jones, Jamil Kassem-López, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Ricky Needham, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci and Matt Rittler. Area student choirs will also be featured, as well as professional and student dancers from the Western New York region.

Based on Mel Brooks’ iconic film, Young Frankenstein is a hilarious and spooky Halloween treat. Recommended for ages 13 and up, Young Frankenstein will be performed in Starring Buffalo’s signature staged concert format. Direction is by Starring Buffalo artistic director Drew Fornarola, with music direction by Alison d’Amato, choreography by Jeanne Palmer Fornarola, and stage management by Ally Hasselback.

For additional information and tickets please visit StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.

More about Starring Buffalo:

STARRING BUFFALO offers Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to the world’s greatest theater artists, while providing Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired in both master class and concert environments. Recent guest artists have included Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company), Tony Award Nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar), Tony Award Nominee Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square), American Idol’s Alyssa Wray, Emily Koch (Waitress), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsey Nicole Chambers (Kinky Boots), and many more.