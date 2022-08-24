Cameron Adams, Keven Quillon, And Darryl Semira Headline “Besties Of Broadway” at Buffalo's Curtain Up

Starring Buffalo and the Academy of Theatre Arts have announced the cast for 'Besties of Broadway', an evening of song, dance and cocktails at The Bittersweet Piano Lounge on September 16 at 8pm. The cabaret performance will be part of Buffalo's celebrated Curtain Up evening, which marks the official launch of the city's theater season.

Besties of Broadway will include performances from three "duos" of friends: visiting Broadway artists Cameron Adams (The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Hello Dolly) and Keven Quillon (My Fair Lady, Shrek, A Christmas Story), Buffalo star Darryl Semira (Mamma Mia!, Bombay Dreams) with special guest Eric Heusinger, and Academy of Theatre Arts Students Braeden Kostusiak (Iroquois High School) And Megan Zakeri (Frontier High School), with musical direction by Lucas Colon. The group will perform a program of Broadway standards in the beautiful Bittersweet Piano Lounge (391 Washington Street, inside the Hotel Lafayette), Buffalo's eclectic, art-deco piano bar serving high end cocktails in a Gilded Age atmosphere.

Tickets are available at www.starringbuffalo.org and seating is strictly limited. The event takes place on Friday, September 16 at 8pm, and will conclude in time for everyone to walk to the Curtain Up Street Fair, which begins on Main Street in Buffalo at 10pm. Fornarola and Slawson said in a joint statement: "we are thrilled to be adding this new cabaret and cocktail experience to the Curtain Up festival, and to continue our work of building a bridge between the Buffalo and Broadway theater communities. The chance to partner with Gino Drake and the beautiful Bittersweet Piano Lounge was the icing on the cake." For more information, press inquiries, and tickets please visit www.starringbuffalo.org