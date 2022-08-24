Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cameron Adams, Keven Quillon, And Darryl Semira Headline “Besties Of Broadway” at Buffalo's Curtain Up

The event is on September 16 at 8pm.

Buffalo News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Cameron Adams, Keven Quillon, And Darryl Semira Headline “Besties Of Broadway” at Buffalo's Curtain Up

Starring Buffalo and the Academy of Theatre Arts have announced the cast for 'Besties of Broadway', an evening of song, dance and cocktails at The Bittersweet Piano Lounge on September 16 at 8pm. The cabaret performance will be part of Buffalo's celebrated Curtain Up evening, which marks the official launch of the city's theater season.

Besties of Broadway will include performances from three "duos" of friends: visiting Broadway artists Cameron Adams (The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Hello Dolly) and Keven Quillon (My Fair Lady, Shrek, A Christmas Story), Buffalo star Darryl Semira (Mamma Mia!, Bombay Dreams) with special guest Eric Heusinger, and Academy of Theatre Arts Students Braeden Kostusiak (Iroquois High School) And Megan Zakeri (Frontier High School), with musical direction by Lucas Colon. The group will perform a program of Broadway standards in the beautiful Bittersweet Piano Lounge (391 Washington Street, inside the Hotel Lafayette), Buffalo's eclectic, art-deco piano bar serving high end cocktails in a Gilded Age atmosphere.

Tickets are available at www.starringbuffalo.org and seating is strictly limited. The event takes place on Friday, September 16 at 8pm, and will conclude in time for everyone to walk to the Curtain Up Street Fair, which begins on Main Street in Buffalo at 10pm. Fornarola and Slawson said in a joint statement: "we are thrilled to be adding this new cabaret and cocktail experience to the Curtain Up festival, and to continue our work of building a bridge between the Buffalo and Broadway theater communities. The chance to partner with Gino Drake and the beautiful Bittersweet Piano Lounge was the icing on the cake." For more information, press inquiries, and tickets please visit www.starringbuffalo.org





More Hot Stories For You


MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES Begins The 2022-2023 Journey On The Road Less TraveledMYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES Begins The 2022-2023 Journey On The Road Less Traveled
August 23, 2022

Road Less Traveled Productions will begin its 19th season with the second-ever production of Mysterious Circumstances by Michael Mitnick.  
MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET ITMusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT
August 22, 2022

Musicalfare Theatre presents the regional premiere of George & Ira Gershwin's Nice Work If You Can Get It, running September 7th – October 9th at MusicalFare Theatre.  
Local Playwright To Debut New Work At Rochester Fringe FestivalLocal Playwright To Debut New Work At Rochester Fringe Festival
August 15, 2022

Rochester actor and high school English teacher Richard Steele is putting his love for fantasy-themed books and games to use as the author of a new one-act play premiering at this year's Rochester Fringe Festival. 
Hangar Wedge Hosts FUTURENOW FESTIVAL Workshops This WeekendHangar Wedge Hosts FUTURENOW FESTIVAL Workshops This Weekend
August 10, 2022

The Hangar Theatre will offer a series of 3 FREE workshops for community members as a part of the Hangar Theatre Wedge: FutureNow Festival.  
The Hangar Theatre and The Drama League Present the 2022 FutureNow Hangar Wedge Festival Theatre WorkshopsThe Hangar Theatre and The Drama League Present the 2022 FutureNow Hangar Wedge Festival Theatre Workshops
August 10, 2022

The Hangar Theatre will offer a series of 3 FREE workshops for community members as a part of the Hangar Theatre Wedge: FutureNow Festival.  All sessions are free and open to the public. No previous theatre experience is required, just curiosity, and an interest in trying something new!