COME FROM AWAY Regional Premiere Comes to MusicalFare Theatre This Month

MusicalFare Theatre will launch its residency at Shea’s 710 Theatre with the regional premiere of COME FROM AWAY, running October 23–November 9, 2025.

The acclaimed musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein tells the inspiring true story of the 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Newfoundland on 9/11 and the small town that welcomed them with open arms.

Directed by Randall Kramer, with choreography by Michael Oliver-Walline and music direction by Theresa Quinn, this production marks MusicalFare’s inaugural presentation at Shea’s 710 Theatre.

About the Production

Come From Away is a celebration of humanity, resilience, and compassion. As cultures collide and tensions rise, uneasiness transforms into trust, and gratitude grows into lasting friendship—an uplifting example of the best of human nature.

The cast includes Bobby Cooke, Steve Copps, Augustus Donaldson, Wendy Hall, John Kaczorowski, Austin Marshall, Bob Mazierski, Kayla McSorley, Michele Marie Roberts, Debbie Pappas Sham, Alexandria Watts, and Emily Yancey.

Set, lighting, and sound design are by Chris Cavanagh, costume design is by Kari Drozd, and hair, wig, and makeup design are by Susan Drozd.

Performance Schedule and Ticket Information

Performances will take place October 23–November 9, 2025: Meet-the-cast talkbacks will follow all Thursday performances except opening night.

Tickets are $67.55 (including fees), with student and group rates available. Reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or visiting musicalfare.com or sheas.org.

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and checks are accepted. Shea’s 710 Theatre is fully accessible and located at 710 Main Street, Buffalo, NY.