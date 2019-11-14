Buffalo Welcomes A New Member To It's Theatre Scene!

Producers Bob Rusch and John Patrick Patti have formally announced the formation of the newest addition to Buffalo's vibrant theatre scene:

Read the company's mission statement below:

If it ain't new in Buffalo, we don't produce it!

Our goal is simple: To entertain our local community with live plays that have never before been produced on the Buffalo stage. This includes Buffalo Premieres, East Coast Premieres and World Premieres. We are excited and honored to join such a prestigous group of local talented artists!

Our first production will be staged this January 2020. Stay tuned for details!

Bob Rusch returned home to WNY four years ago after "Joining the Circus" as he calls it spending over twenty years working as an actor and producer in Chicago and Los Angeles. In Chicago he was a member of the World Famous Trap Door Theatre where he performed in numerous productions. While in Chicago he trained as a member of Steppenwolf Theatre's first ever "Ensemble Project" where he was one of eighteen chosen from over one thousand applicants from across the country. In Los Angeles, he enjoyed a successful career in television and film, but it was as the founder and Artistic Director of SkyPilot Theatre Company that he is most proud of. At SkyPilot Bob produced over thirty plays, many of which were World Premiere's written by members of the company's playwright wing. In Buffalo, he is the founder and head instructor at Acting Studio 716.

John Patrick Patti also recently returned home to WNY. Prior to relocating to Hollywood and working in the world of Independent Film, John lived in New York City where he trained at the Actor's Studio, the Stella Adler Conservatory, and HB Studios. He acted in numerous Off-Broadway and regional stage productions throughout the Northeast United States. In Los Angeles, he studied with Joe Santos, Jeffrey Tambor, and Milton Katselas at the Beverly Hills Playhouse and was a founding member of the Write Act Repertory Theatre Company in Hollywood where he acted, produced, and served on the original Board of Directors for several years. John holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo where he served as the president of the Undergraduate Management Student Association."

www.FirstLookBuffalo.com





