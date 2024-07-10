Blake McIver Ewing And Marcia Mitzman Gaven Lead THE BOY FROM OZ At OFC Creations Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OFC Creations Theatre Center will present for the first time in New York State, the exciting Broadway in Brighton season opener,

The Boy From Oz, running September 12-29, 2024. Blake McIver Ewing, well known for playing Waldo in The Little Rascals and as Derek in ABC's Full House, will star as Peter Allen, with Tony Award Nominee, Marcia Mitzman Gaven, a well-known Broadway actress who starred in the original Broadway casts of The Who's Tommy as Mrs. Walker and Chess as Svetlana, starring as Judy Garland.

Ewing and Gaven will reunite on stage after originally performing together almost 30 years ago in the 1997 World Premiere production of Ragtime in Los Angeles. Gaven starred as Mother and Ewing starred as her son, Edgar. In OFC's The Boy From Oz, Ewing and Gavin will once again perform as mother and son. Ewing and Gaven will both make their Rochester, NY debuts at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

From humble beginnings growing up and singing in country pubs throughout the Australian outback, Peter Allen's career took off without warning after being discovered and taken under the mentorship of Judy Garland. As her opening act, Peter relocated to New York City and was introduced to Judy's daughter, his future wife, Liza Minnelli.

Peter Allen rose to international stardom in the 1980s, best known for his hits including 'I Honestly Love You,' 'Best That You Can Do,' 'Not The Boy Next Door,' 'Everything Old Is New Again,' and the show stopping, 'I Go to Rio.' From winning an Oscar, to selling out performances in Radio City Music Hall, and receiving adulation when he returned to Australia, Peter struggled through divorce, heartbreak, failure, and navigating through the unknowns of the AIDS epidemic.

Under the direction of OFC's owner and artistic director, Eric Vaughn Johnson, The Boy From Oz will be performed for the first time in New York state since the 2003 Tony Award winning Broadway production, which starred Hugh Jackman as Peter Allen. Ewing and Gaven will lead the professional cast at OFC Creations, including regional and equity actors as well as returning OFC favorites such as Tripp Hanson, a veteran of broadway who will also serve as tap choreographer, and Cameron Korzinski and Jack Hartman playing young Peter Allen and understudy, both of whom starred in OFC's Billy Elliot.

"The success of last year's season was a resounding message that OFC's Broadway in Brighton Series has filled a need in our community and beyond," shared Johnson. "Last season when we brought Garrett Clayton (Disney's Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray LIVE) in as a headliner, our audiences raved about the uniqueness of OFC bringing national artists into our area to lead high caliber productions. We are fortunate to share Blake and Marcia's incredible talent with Rochester, and there is much more to come!"

The Boy From Oz will kick off OFC's 2024-2025 Broadway In Brighton Series with a focus on bringing beloved shows and stories of heroes of generations to the stage, many that are not typically performed in Rochester. Single tickets are now on sale at https://www.ofccreations.com/boyfromoz or grab a subscription for all six shows and receive a 15% discount.

