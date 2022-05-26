BWW Interview: Actress Caitlin Coleman Stars in GRINDR MOM
Grindr Mom, the story of a Mormon woman who seeks answers in the most unexpected of places - Grindr, the gay dating app.
Buffalo's Artie award winning actress Caitlin Coleman currently explores her talent in Alleyway Theatre Cabaret "Grindr Mom" a play by Ronnie Larsen.
The story of a Mormon woman who seeks answers in the most unexpected of places - Grindr, the gay dating app.
MCL; When and how did theater start for you?
CC: My first professional paid production was in high school- I attended the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts - but I began performing "shows" with my cousins after Sunday dinners.
MCL: What show haven't you done that you really want to do? Why?
CC: I love Shakespeare, while I've done many of his plays, I'd still yet to do Hamlet or The Tempest
MCL: What's the name of the current play you're in?
CC: Grindr Mom
MCL: Tell us about it?
CC: A Mormon woman with a gay son becomes intrigued and ultimately obsessed with Grindr.
MCL: Todd Fuller is directing.
Have you worked with him before?
CC: Yes, he directed me in Sons & Lovers by Donna Hoke
MCL: Describe his directing style.
CC: Very laid back with great back and forth - he gives his actors freedom and then reigns it in & fine tunes it.
MCL: Where can we get more information on the show dates, times and tickets?
CC: At Alleyway.com
MCL: Time to promote .... What's happening for 2022?
CBC: Nothing yet, I'm hoping and auditioning and hoping some more...
For more information Alleyway.com.