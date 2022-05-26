BWW Interview: Actress Caitlin Coleman Stars in GRINDR MOM

Buffalo's Artie award winning actress Caitlin Coleman currently explores her talent in Alleyway Theatre Cabaret "Grindr Mom" a play by Ronnie Larsen.

The story of a Mormon woman who seeks answers in the most unexpected of places - Grindr, the gay dating app.

MCL; When and how did theater start for you?

CC: My first professional paid production was in high school- I attended the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts - but I began performing "shows" with my cousins after Sunday dinners.

MCL: What show haven't you done that you really want to do? Why?

CC: I love Shakespeare, while I've done many of his plays, I'd still yet to do Hamlet or The Tempest

MCL: What's the name of the current play you're in?

CC: Grindr Mom

MCL: Tell us about it?

CC: A Mormon woman with a gay son becomes intrigued and ultimately obsessed with Grindr.

MCL: Todd Fuller is directing.

Have you worked with him before?

CC: Yes, he directed me in Sons & Lovers by Donna Hoke

MCL: Describe his directing style.

CC: Very laid back with great back and forth - he gives his actors freedom and then reigns it in & fine tunes it.

MCL: Where can we get more information on the show dates, times and tickets?

CC: At Alleyway.com

MCL: Time to promote .... What's happening for 2022?

CBC: Nothing yet, I'm hoping and auditioning and hoping some more...

For more information Alleyway.com.