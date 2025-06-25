BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tickets On Sale At Shea's Buffalo Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Shea's Buffalo Theatre go on sale to the public this Friday, June 27 at 10AM. The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, will run for eight performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, as a special subscriber add-on sponsored by Gallagher, beginning Wednesday, August 20 through Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, BEAUTY remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1billion worldwide.

Tickets can be purchased at the Shea's Performing Arts Center Box Office at 650 Main Street in Buffalo and online at https://www.sheas.org/performances/disneys-beauty-and-the-beast/. For group orders of 10 or more, please contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Shea's Buffalo Theatre/Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlet(s) for all performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Shea's Buffalo Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

