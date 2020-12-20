American Repertory Theater of WNY Presents 716 VOICES

The 716 Voices series features accessible videos highlighting regional writers, playwrights and poets utilizing regional backgrounds to underscore the narratives.

Current WNY writers include Mark Humphrey, James Marzo, Susan Hutchinson, Donald Capers, DonnaMarie Vaughan, Justin Pope, Monish Bhattacharyya, and Michael Fanelli.

Three videos have been produced in the series including Justin Pope's "Natural Theory" Humphrey's "Quite and Slience" and Susan Hutchinson's "Reflections" utilizing the voice over talents of regional actors Mike Dugan and Suzanne Hibbert.

These videos can be seen on American Repertory Theater of WNY's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ARTOFWNY

To view the current videos please visit the following links:

Reflections https://fb.watch/2uCKzxPRXV/

Quite and Silence https://fb.watch/2uHoDXruGx/

Natural Theory https://fb.watch/2uHtONTZ2E/