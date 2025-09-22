American Repertory Theater Of WNY To Present Tom Dudzick’s THE GODS OF PADEREWSKI DRIVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Theater of WNY will celebrate its 18th season with the regional premiere of The Gods of Paderewski Drive by Buffalo native Tom Dudzick, running October 9–25, 2025 at Compass Performing Arts Factory (545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY). Tickets are $28 general admission and are available by calling 716-339-2999.

The play follows the Kozacki family of Buffalo’s East Side—a household of two sisters, a cynical grandpa, a teenager learning the cello, and a father podcasting from the attic. As playwright Dudzick notes, “The Kozackis of 305 Paderewski Drive are your average family…until one point in the story—ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE!” The piece explores themes of joy, forgiveness, and the possibility of finding light even after loss.

The cast features Danette Pawlowski, Alyssa Walsh, Dan Morris, Steve Jakiel, and Anna Lauger, making her Buffalo stage debut. Matthew LaChiusa directs.

Performances will take place October 9–25 with evening shows on October 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7:30pm, and matinees on October 11, 18, and 25 at 5pm.