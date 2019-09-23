AT WIT'S END Scheduled To Replace The Cancelled National Tour Of XANADU

President of Shea's Performing Arts Center, Michael G. Murphy is pleased to announce the Western New York premiere of Erma Bombeck "At Wit's End" at Shea's 710 Theatre will replace the cancelled national tour of Xanadu. RWS Entertainment Group announced the cancellation of "Xanadu" earlier this week. Shea's 710 will be presenting Rochester's Geva Theatre's production of At Wit's End starring syndicated columnist Pam Sherman as Erma following its sold-out run at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts this September.

"We are disappointed to learn of the tour cancellation but very excited to partner with Rochester's Geva Theatre to bring their blockbuster hit to Buffalo audiences. "At Wit's End" broke sales and attendance records for Geva's Fielding Stage with its thrice extended, sold-out run. Due to patron demand, it was remounted the following year and once again filled every seat for its three-week run" notes Murphy.

Shea's 710 Theatre "Xanadu" ticket holders will be mailed tickets for "At Wit's End" to replace the tickets to Xanadu. There will be no Wednesday evening performance of this show. Individuals holding tickets to that performance will be contacted by the Shea's Box Office Staff. Individual ticket holders who wish to switch their seats to this exciting new show. Those individuals wishing a refund should contact the Shea's Box Office at 716-847-0850.

Shea's Buffalo Theatre was originally built as a "picture palace" by Michael Shea in 1925. Today the Shea's Performing Arts Center is comprised of three modern theatres in the heart of the Buffalo Theatre District, bringing the best of live performance through touring productions and local collaborations to Western New York. Shea's Buffalo Theatre is the historic crown jewel of the Performing Arts Center and is one of the top touring theatres in the country with over 3,000 seats. It was designated a National Historic Site in 1975. Shea's 710 Theatre is the latest space to be added to the campus. Once home to Studio Arena, this 625-seat thrust theatre offers Broadway productions and plays produced by local and international theatre companies. Shea's Smith Theatre is a 200-seat black box theatre and plays host to Off-Broadway productions, comedy and collaborative productions with local theatre companies. Shea's Performing Arts Center is committed to keeping true to the history of Shea's Buffalo Theatre and to the future of the Greater Buffalo community, bringing the best of Broadway theatre and beyond to Buffalo, NY.





