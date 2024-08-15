3rd Annual Bridge Program Application Portal Opens September 3!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Road Less Traveled Productions has announced that applications for the 2025 RLTP Bridge Program will open September 3.

Beginning January 2025, the RLTP Bridge Program is 16-week hands-on paid internship program sponsored by Road Less Traveled Productions specifically targeted for students and early career artists of color looking to get experience in the theatre industry to help develop their long-term career path. This unique opportunity is designed to promote diversity and inclusion for artists of color seeking a serious career in the arts industry.

RLTP successfully completed its second annual Bridge Program May 2024 with 4 graduates in areas of directing, acting and marketing.

The RLTP Bridge Program is a custom-built program that provides members access to opportunities to any area of interest in the theatre industry to fit their needs. Students and early career artists of color will gain extensive knowledge in one specific concentration of the theatre arts including; Directing, Acting, Playwriting, All Areas of Design, and Stage Management. The Program is designed to increase the student's awareness and appreciation for all areas of theatre with an emphasis on collaboration.

The RLTP Bridge Program is led by Program Director Peter Johnson, an academic instructor, actor and casting agent in Western New York.

HOW TO APPLY:

Application portal for the RLTP Bridge Program will open Tuesday September 3 and will close Sunday November 24 at 11:59pm. Interviews will be required prior to acceptance into the program and will take place in December. The Bridge Program will run January – May 2025. (Please note: Those who apply must have a gmail/google email account to access the application.) More information on eligibility and applying can be found online here.

