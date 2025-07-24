brooklynONE Productions Announces Formation of Board of Trustees to Support Expansion and Future Growth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



brooklynONE productions (bkONE), the South Brooklyn-based performing arts and events company known for championing original voices and alternative theatre, has announced the formation of its inaugural Board of Trustees. This significant milestone comes as the company continues to grow its programming and presence at its Industry City venue, the Tom Kane Theatre.

The newly appointed board includes leaders from the nonprofit, arts, and business sectors, each bringing unique experience and passion to the organization’s expanding mission. Members include Camille Loccisano, founder of Frankies Mission and a dedicated community advocate; Nicole Ferguson-Rodriguez, Front of House and Box Office Manager with extensive institutional knowledge of bkONE; Peter DeVincenzo, an early bkONE collaborator and supporter of the arts; Michael LoPorto, director and advisor known for socially conscious theatre with Dialogue with Three Chords; Brendan Rorke, Musical Director and Financial Planner serving as Business Advisor; and Anthony Marino, founder and Artistic Director of bkONE, who continues to lead the organization with vision and heart.

“This board represents the spirit of what brooklynONE stands for — passion, and a commitment to making boundary-pushing art accessible and sustainable,” said Marino. “Together, we're building something larger than any one of us — a home for bold ideas, fearless performances, and inclusive storytelling.”

As bkONE prepares for its 20th anniversary in 2026, the formation of the Board of Trustees marks a new chapter of structural and strategic development. The board will support governance, fundraising, strategic planning, and community outreach as the company continues to grow its footprint within Industry City and beyond.

The Tom Kane Theatre has become a thriving creative hub in Brooklyn, hosting events and partnerships with institutions including NYU's Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center, AbelCine, Lux Lighting, Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, Apple TV+, AMC Networks, and community-favorite events like The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween screening and Kaiju Brooklyn. These collaborations underscore brooklynONE’s role in shaping a vibrant cultural ecosystem in South Brooklyn.

For more information on brooklynONE productions or to get involved, visit www.brooklynone.org.