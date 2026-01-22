WITHOUT MIRRORS To Play At The Brick Theater In February

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Brick and Third Ear Theater Co. will present WITHOUT MIRRORS, a solo play written and directed by Jerry Lieblich, starring six-time OBIE Award winner David Greenspan. The production will run February 12 through February 28 at The Brick Theater, located at 579 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn.

The 60-minute work centers on a lone character speaking from what they believe to be a cave, though their surroundings, memories, and even sense of self remain uncertain. Deprived of light, sensation, and context, the character’s internal monologue unfolds as a fragmented meditation on identity, perception, and existence.

According to Lieblich, the piece has continued to evolve through collaboration and will be completed through the presence of the audience as witness. The production follows Lieblich’s previous works including The Barbarians and Mahinerator.

The creative team includes set and lighting designer Kate McGee, sound designer Johnny Gasper, producer Kathleen Capdesuñer, associate producer Emily Lawrence, stage manager Caren Celine Morris, graphic designer June Buck, and zine designer Cecil Howell.

Performances will take place nightly at 8 p.m., with additional performances on February 28 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The production’s running time is approximately 60 minutes.