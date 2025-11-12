WHEN ALL THINGS HAVE CHANGED To Play At Neurodivergent Plays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This November, Neurodivergent Plays - previously known as the Neurodivergent New Play Series - will continue its 2025-26 Season with a reading of When All Things Have Changed - written by Elizabeth A. Dudak and directed by Jamie Lazan - at Studio Two at Brooklyn Art Haus, located at 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, on November 16th at 4pm.

When All Things Have Changed is about a triptych of the many forms of grief - being left in marriage, starting over when your kids are grown, the loss of a mother you once knew because of dementia, and the various reactions to loss and moving on. Each of the three acts touches on different aspects of Catherine moving along in her acceptance of the life she is now living.

Founded in 2023 by autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione, Neurodivergent Plays is dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e. autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors. Learn more at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays or by following @neurodivergentplays on Instagram and Facebook.