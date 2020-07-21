VIDEO: Pianist Harrison Sheckler and MLB Stars Team-up With Fans For Virtual Rendition Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'

In May, Brooklyn College music student Harrison Sheckler put together a virtual rendition of Rodger and Hammerstein's "You'll Never Walk Alone" that earned more than 1 million views on YouTube and a lot of media attention.

Now, Sheckler-also a big baseball fan-is bringing the world together for a virtual version of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

Just in time for the start of the 2020 season, Sheckler solicited students and faculty from Brooklyn College for the video project that was professionally produced with help from former major league pitcher Bronson Arroyo and many others.

In total, 200 people lent their voices or instruments to the project. Sheckler's team of Brooklyn College music student classmates who participated included recent graduate Alan Briones (vocals) and students Lucy Hatem (clarinet); Cassie Mehl (cello); Allan Randall (percussion); Marissa Prepose (vocals); Gina Squicciarini (vocals); Aliyah Jacobsen (vocals); and Annie Hung (violin). Sheckler's Brooklyn College piano professor and acclaimed composer Jeffrey Biegel also performed on the track.

Filling out the roster for the project are Bret Saberhagen (pitcher in the Royals Hall of Fame and 1985 World Series champion and former Met); Jim Day (FOX Red's baseball announcer); Susan Roush Dellinger (author of "Red Legs and Black Sox" and granddaughter of Baseball Hall of Famer Edd Roush); Nick Martinez (pitcher for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball and former Ranger's pitcher); Aristides Aquino (Red's outfielder); Scooter Gennett; Randy Dobnak (Twin's pitcher); Buddy Reed Jr. (Athletic's prospect); Matt Strahm (Padre's pitcher); Ryan Dempster (former MLB pitcher and current MLB network analyst); Jerry Hairston Jr.; James Loney; Vince Cotroneo (Athletic's radio announcer); Jenny Cavnar (Rockies' TV); Brian Anderson (Brewer's TV announcer); Jeff Passan ESPN baseball analyst); Chase D'Arnaud; Nick Goody (Texas Rangers pitcher); Jeff Frye former MLB player; Jonny Gomes; and Dale Scott (Former MLB umpire).

"In honor of the start of the 2020 baseball season Thursday, I am excited to present to you my arrangement of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" for virtual choir/orchestra featuring MLB players and guests," Sheckler said. "Because we will have to cheer on our favorite baseball teams from the safety of our own homes this season, I wanted to create a fun and engaging video to help bring fans closer to the game. And what better way than to sing the 7th inning classic "Take Me Out to the Ballgame"?!

I wanted to thank talented musician and former MLB pitcher Bronson Arroyo who graciously shared his time in order to make this project possible. Thank you to our special guests for participating in the project, the amazing symphony members who played beautifully, the fans who shared their love for music and baseball, and to my amazing production team who always knock it out of the park! Play ball!"

