Transmedia Company Future Proof Partners With Immersive Productions to Launch New Events

Today, Future Proof 404 Corporation celebrates its fifth year of operation by announcing their brand-new "Future Proof HQ," a 16,000 square foot warehouse space located at 32 Meadow Street in Brooklyn, NY. Future Proof has partnered with new companies Doors of Divergence ( I Survived the Room),

TheyGotTime Productions (Rebirth of the Rabbits Foot), Luxury Universal Experience (UCC14) and several other for-profit organizations to build a new home for live and digital immersive content.

To the question of "Wait, what? Why are you doing this?" CEO and Co-Founder Alex Chmaj said, "Venue rentals rates were absurd before 2020, and didn't get any better after COVID-19. We decided to take what we know across our many disciplines and invest a year in putting together a big new home for the kinds of shows and digital stuff we like seeing and making. Took a bit, but we're all proud to finally provide top-notch immersive theater in several styles depending on your fancy, in a safe place for both you and the talent, at prices that won't make you cry. Come on down! Let's have some fun!"

The core programming lineup set to open this summer includes:

• The Book of Three Keys, a time-breaking three-part immersive series out of the escape room tradition by Doors of Divergence. Each chapter has branching narratives that continue episodically from show to show, with decisions responding in real time to choices audiences make. Their first chapter, Heresy opens Early June, 2022 alongside Paradox, a club and hub-world providing live entertainment and additional 'immersive-lite' programming.

• The Art of Killin' It, an all-BIPOC Creative/Design team redefining the murder mystery genre into a true comedy of errors. When the album release soirée for a big time Influencer at Hardigan Manor turns deadly, the guests - along with the help of the audience - must follow the clues and discover who the killer is. Will more bodies drop before the album does? Opens Juneteenth weekend, 2022.

• LUX Presents: Rock Bottom in UVX Format- Dante's In-FUN-o, a feature-length extravaganza set in the LUX universe, Rock Bottom blends traditional proscenium entertainment with 360 walkabout immersive segments, and interactive gameplay in service of having audiences help an AI resolve its' imposter syndrome through the nine layers of computer hell. Opens July 2022.

• Further details to come, Tickets will be on sale later this month.