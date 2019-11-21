Tickets Are Available for The Exponential Festival 2020

The Exponential team is gearing up for January 2020 -

visiting the spaces with artists, consulting on projects and resources, and gathering information to share with our communities.

Ticketing is available for all 40+ Exponential shows!

theexponentialfestival.org

As the spaces and artists are unique and diverse, so is the ticketing. Each space, in collaboration with Exponential and the artists, determines how best to price and ticket their shows. They are happy to keep the cost to audience low and even free, in many cases.

They also embarked on a new experiment (!) instead of panels! They are doing interviews that are short, live, streamed and can happen every month except for January.



You can find them all in their Facebook videos, but here is a sample with Anabella Lenzu and their interviewer extraordinaire, John Del Gaudio.

https://www.facebook.com/ExponentialFestival/videos/565411397604123/

They will be doing opening and closing parties at The Brick, so let us know if you would like to attend.

Opening will be NYE!

Closing will be February 3.

The Exponential Festival presents and promotes theatrical performances created by New York-based artists and exhibited across Brooklyn.

We celebrate the increasing growth and importance of Brooklyn venues and local artists, working together to keep theatre kicking.

Performances will take place January 2020 in partnership with The Brick, Chez Bushwick, Honey's, JACK, Loading Dock, Parael, Patch Works, Target Margin's The Doxsee Theater, The Woods, Vital Joint, and one super secret location.

Participating artists/companies include:

The Brick:

Leonie Bell, Ann Marie Dorr and Paul Ketchum, Lisa Fagan, CJ Holm, Gwendolyn Knapp, Anabella Lenzu, L'iat, Kareem Lucas, Simple Town, Varispeed and Peggy Weill, Valerie Work

Chez Bushwick:

AIRs

Gian Marco Lo Forte and Out-Front! with Beth Graczyk, Kymani Queen, Pioneers Go East Collective/ Daniel Diaz, Valerie Green, Anabella Lenzu, Mersiha Messiha, Proteo Media.

Brendan Drake

Honeys:

James Ilgenfritz and Sarah Krasnow, Lydia Mokdessi and Jason Bartell, Xalvador Tin-Bradbury and Nick Walther

JACK:

Kate Kremer, Shadi Ghaheri

Loading Dock:

Dmitri Barcomi, Kristen Harvey and Eleanor Robb

Parael:

Damali Abrams, Stephanie Beattie, Nurya Chana, Salome Egas, Pei Ling Ho, Ivana Larrosa, Raki Malhotra, Helena Parriott, Patrick Scorese, Annie Wang, Tina Wang

Patch Works:

Deniz Khateri, Thomas Frances, Saints of an Unnamed Country, Alex Tobey

Target Margin:

David Commander, underlords

The Woods:

Alex Romania

Vital Joint:

Eliza Bent, Shawn Escarciga, Garlan Jude, Matthew Liner and David Steele, Esther Neff

For more information, email them at ExponentialFestival@gmail.com





