Thomas Piercy: Tokyo to New York Comes to Bargemusic

The October 25, 2019 Thomas Piercy: Tokyo to New York concert on Bargemusic's Here and Now series features works by Tokyo and NYC-based composers. It includes five world premieres composed for clarinetist Thomas Piercy as well as the U.S. premiere of Toshi Ichiyanagi's "Existence."

The composers range in age from 24 to 96 years, and include recent college graduates as well as composers who have received such recognition as the Pulitzer Prize, the Grammy Award, the Latin Grammy Award, and Japan's Order of Culture.

Composers Chen Yihan, Lyudmilla German, Zhihua Hu, Akemi Naito, Miho Sasaki, Michael Schelle, and Jose Serebrier will be in attendance at the concert. Since 2012, Thomas Piercy and the Tokyo to New York concerts have premiered more than 100 works and numerous Japan and U.S. premieres.

"Tokyo to New York" concerts, under Artistic Director, clarinetist, and hichiriki player Thomas Piercy, celebrates the connections between Tokyo and New York City with a series of concerts in Tokyo and New York-and throughout the world. The concerts feature new works composed for Western classical instruments as well as traditional Japanese instruments. The concerts feature composers from Japan and NYC and include a wide variety of styles of music. Thomas Piercy is a critically acclaimed musician with orchestral, concerto, recital, and chamber usic appearances throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. He has been described by critics as "Brilliant...playing with refinement and flair...evoking a panache in the contemporary works." A versatile artist defying categorization, he has performed with artists of all genres on virtually every medium.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You