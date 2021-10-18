Theater 2020 Will Present A MIDSUMMER HOUR For Free in Cadman Plaza Park This Month

THEATER 2020, Brooklyn Heights' NY award winning professional theater company is pleased to announce a FREE presentation in Brooklyn's Cadman Plaza Park of A MIDSUMMER HOUR, a one hour adaptation by David Fuller of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream!"

Thanks to a RESTART NEW YORK grant from the Brooklyn Arts Council, Theater 2020 is delighted to bring you this lively one hour version of a Shakespeare classic comedy. Grab a blanket and the family and come on over to the beautiful Cadman Plaza Park - War Memorial in Brooklyn for a FREE hour of frolic with a fabulous cast of 7 playing everyone! Blankets on the field, chairs allowed on the concrete apron.

Creative team: Producers David Fuller & Judith Jarosz (NYITA, GLADD, NYTHEATER.COM, OOBR Award winners), Director Judith Jarosz, Production Stage Manager Wesley Schroeder.

Cast: Edwin Aguila, David Arthur Bachrach*, Leah Barker, Nettie Chickering, Linda Elizabeth, David Fuller*, Eve Kummer-Landau.

*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Performances run October 23, 24, 30, & 31, 2021. Tickets are free, no reservations are needed!