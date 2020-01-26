The Silver Dream Factory Launches In Brooklyn

That recurring dream you've been having is taking place in Brooklyn. We believe the future of the dream experience doesn't take place in the sleeping world. The Silver Dream Factory is recreating your dreams in the waking world- starting with their latest absorbing paradise at 3DB • 02/20/2020

DOORS: 9:00PM

SHOW: 10:30PM

AFTERPARTY: 2:00AM

The Night:

Glam up in silver, and have a dream at the ready, you never know who may be collecting it...

The Silver Dream Factory will transport you to an alternative reality fueled by revelrous connection and self-expression.

Join the journey of the discopunks as they reconnect with a time that seems like a distant dream. Featuring Studio 54 veteran Jellybean Benitez, Contemporary disco DJ Ty Sunderland, and space base artist Amanda Haze.

Within the evening unlock performances by Charlene Incarnate, sonic sounds by Gregory Dillon, Freckle's birthday celebration followed by a public sitting by Lindsay Dye. The Silver Dream Factory will feature multi-sensory installations, VR experiences from Luxury Escapism, and hidden charms for those who like to explore.

Rules:

To get in you must wear silver. Want priority entry? Whisper faux-oasis to Vanilla. Consent is Mandatory.

Tickets: EVENT BRITE

The Silver Dream Factory is an underground social space within an abandoned mannequin factory. Taking place in the not so distant future- where most of the natural world has been abandoned for the virtual world. The Factory was created by the mysterious artist named AW, where the Silver Dream Factory doubles as an art studio, and underground party space run by the Discopunks. The group ensures the safety of the Factory and it's patrons to remain out of the surveillance from the valley, aka the tech gods that run the surveillance state.





