The Neighbors to Present Workshop Production Of THIRD LAW At MITU580

What Will the Neighbors Say? will present the workshop production of "Third Law" at MITU580 in December. Following the storming success of their recent BRIClab: Performing Arts residency and work in progress sharings at BRIC Arts and Media, this next stage will see the creative team return to Theatre Mitu's flagship Brooklyn space for a new presentation. There will be ten pay-what-you-wish public sharings between Friday December 9th and Sunday December 11th at MITU580, 580 Sackett St Unit A - Ground Fl, Brooklyn, NY 11217. To reserve a ticket, please visit their reservations page. For more information on the project and to find out how to join the Neighborhood, please visit their website.

"Third Law" is an interactive theatrical experience, designed to maximize audience agency in the creative process and bring them into the heart of artmaking. Through game theory and theatrical techniques, the audience has the unique opportunity to shape the world of the play, collaborating with the artists and with each other to co-create a performance that can only happen live, in-person, in space together. Using text by playwright Arun Welandawe-Prematilleke, "Third Law" brings us back to live theatre together in a visceral, fun, and exciting way.

The project is devised and performed by Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain, as well as Resident Artist Pablo Calderón-Santiago with Shani Bekt, Megan Mariko Boggs and Melannie Vásquez Lara. The creative team includes Cosette Pin (sound/video), Jacqueline Scaletta (lights), Jessica Cancino (set), Herbert Welch (stage management), Karina Popp (project mentor) and Thalia Romina (creative advisor). The project is made possible with funds from the Puffin Foundation, the Edith Lutyens and Norman Bel Geddes Design Enhancement Fund and the NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund (A Statewide Theatre Regrant Program). This new iteration is developed, in part, with support from Theater Mitu's Artists-At-Home Program. "We had the most incredible time at BRIC, and planted the first seeds of a truly dynamic and exciting new ideas in the theatre," noted Hood Adrain. "Under Coral's fantastic leadership, this piece has pushed us all further than we ever imagined," added Clements.

MITU580 is a multi-use art space in Brooklyn, NY founded and operated by interdisciplinary performance company, Mitu. The company has retrofitted this former glass recycling facility into 2,400 square feet of flexible space intended to intersect the fields of performance, installation art, new-media, and design.

www.theatermitu.org/space

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

www.wwtns.org