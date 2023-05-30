The Exploration Of The Everchanging ITERATION 6 Opens Next Week

EOTE is an interactive, experimental theater piece dissecting the relationship between audience and performer.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Narrows Community Theater Photo 1 Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Narrows Community Theater
BOMBA AND THE COQUÍ to Open Piper Theatre Production's Summer Season Photo 2 BOMBA AND THE COQUÍ to Open Piper Theatre Production's Summer Season
Alex Andre's PRATFALL to Have World Premiere At Brooklyn Film Festival Photo 3 Alex Andre's PRATFALL to Have World Premiere At Brooklyn Film Festival
Wendie Malick to Open 13th Annual Art Of Brooklyn Film Fest with World Premiere Of MOTHER Photo 4 Wendie Malick to Open 13th Annual Art Of Brooklyn Film Fest with World Premiere Of MOTHER OF ALL SHOWS

Wendie Malick to Open 13th Annual Art Of Brooklyn Film Fest with World Premiere Of MOTHER OF ALL SHOWS

Wendie Malick to Open 13th Annual Art Of Brooklyn Film Fest with World Premiere Of MOTHER OF ALL SHOWS

The Exploration Of The Everchanging (EOTE) Team is back in the rehearsal room with new changes in mind: this iteration examines the audience's experience in live performance through the lens of structure and form.

EOTE is an interactive, experimental theater piece dissecting the relationship between audience and performer. Director Clara Wiest was interested in creating a body of work that can reflect the everchanging process of being alive and how this ntersects with the development of the work.

I like to refer to EOTE as a body of work or a laboratory, where the contents can develop and grow with our everchanging curiosities about performance and connection with the audience, as time moves on. We are conceptualizing the invisible dynamics that happen when humans (audience-performer specifically) interact, how these dynamics can be influenced and intentionally shifted.

At Exploration Of The Everchanging, we are exploring what it feels like to move away from trying to understand everything, to simply be present and open with ourselves and what's in front of us. And that takes an open, curious, and patient audience.

We challenge the audience and the performer to embody a state of open presence. In our work, we talk a lot about the communal experience. We are exploring the minuscule interpersonal moments that happen between performer, content and audience in a live performance setting; a creative exchange between rigorous structure and deep listening in the moment.

EOTE is a playground for us to analyze parts of performance, aside from content. In the past we have explored audience interaction by exchanging power of choice, sharing responsibility of time keeping during a show, integrating the audience as the core part of a show, and exploring structure and form of performance.

In order for us to dissect and take apart structures of theater, we need to become aware of structures, rules, habits that are part of the live performance experience as we know it today. We are always in search of finding new ways to construct a show - to curate an experience. We refer to the show as an experience.

This time around we are exploring structure and form of performance. We are thinking of the structures within which the audience's experience of live performance. In Iteration 6, the role of anticipation in live performance has become a focal point. We have expectations about linear storylines, beginnings-middle-ends, around climax in order for a story to be told.

Previously, we started with the content search, and then later in the process figuring out to arrange this for a performance setting. Content search is where we explore ideas and concepts in order to get to the core of what our intention is. In our current process, we explored theatrical performance structure first and then filled this structural idea in with content creation. So we are shifting from internal to external, to external leads to internal, which offers us a new approach to realize our work.

The show is happening June 6-8 at The Brick Theater in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.



RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

Alex Andres PRATFALL to Have World Premiere At Brooklyn Film Festival Photo
Alex Andre's PRATFALL to Have World Premiere At Brooklyn Film Festival

Pratfall will make its World Premiere at Brooklyn Film Festival 2023 on Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. at Windmill Studios in Brooklyn (Director Alex Andre and stars Joshua Burge and Chloé Groussard will be in-person for a Q&A) and also screens virtually through June 11.

Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute and The Brick Theater Host Queer Butoh 2023 Photo
Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute and The Brick Theater Host Queer Butoh 2023

Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute collaborates with The Brick Theater to present the seventh annual Queer Butoh, with performances from June 28-30, 2023 at 8pm at The Brick, 579 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn.

World Premiere of MARY GETS HERS Comes to The Playwrights Realm Photo
World Premiere of MARY GETS HERS Comes to The Playwrights Realm

The Playwrights Realm (Founding Artistic Director, Katherine Kovner; Executive Director, Roberta Pereira) presents their first production since 2020: Mary Gets Hers, the Off-Broadway debut of 2021/22 Realm Writing Fellow Emma Horwitz, directed by Josiah Davis, and inspired by Hrosvitha of Gandersheim's Abraham, or the Rise and Repentance of Mary.

Coney Island USA& Headline Sponsor Chicken Of The Sea Present THE 41ST ANNUAL MERMAID Photo
Coney Island USA& Headline Sponsor Chicken Of The Sea Present THE 41ST ANNUAL MERMAID PARADE, June 17

The Mermaid Parade is a unique and artistic celebration of ancient mythology and a honky-tonk seaside ritual that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the amusement district.


More Hot Stories For You

Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute and The Brick Theater Host Queer Butoh 2023Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute and The Brick Theater Host Queer Butoh 2023
World Premiere of MARY GETS HERS Comes to The Playwrights RealmWorld Premiere of MARY GETS HERS Comes to The Playwrights Realm
Coney Island USA& Headline Sponsor Chicken Of The Sea Present THE 41ST ANNUAL MERMAID PARADE, June 17Coney Island USA& Headline Sponsor Chicken Of The Sea Present THE 41ST ANNUAL MERMAID PARADE, June 17
WOULD YOU HAVE TO DO ANYTHING Kicks Off With June Launch EventWOULD YOU HAVE TO DO ANYTHING Kicks Off With June Launch Event

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stop Kiss
3 Dollar Bill (6/01-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magicians & Mayhem: A New Musical
Child's Play NY (5/30-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Quality Time
Future Proof (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You