The Disco Horses To Host Valentine's Day Comedy Show

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York comedy duo Disco Horses is set to host a comedy show Valentine's Day night at BCC's Eris Mainstage.

Single? In a relationship? Wanna watch sketch comedy? If you said yes to at least two of those questions, boy does indie sketch comedy duo Disco Horses have the show for you.

Spend Valentine's Day with a night full of variety, sketch, comedy, and some of the best comedians around the city, all in the spirit of love. *wink emoji*. The event will take place on Saturday, February 14th, 2026 - 7pm.