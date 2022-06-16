The Brooklyn Comedy Collective Announces THE FUN & DUMB IMPROV FESTIVAL This July

The Brooklyn Comedy Collective has announced the Fun & Dumb Improv Festival - a new weekend summer event from July 8-10 designed to celebrate the return of live improvisational comedy after two years of Zoom rooms.

Featuring 80+ original improvised shows and 300+ performers, Fun & Dumb brings together some of the most infamous teams and shows from before COVID, along with a bevy of up-and-coming comedians. Headlining acts include BABY WANTS CANDY, LADIES WHO RANCH, GAY BY PLAY, SHITZPROBE, BORABISH, SHAMILTON, RUMPLTEASER, BRANDED SILK, A CRAZY AMAZING FRIENDSHIP, and more. All shows take place at Eris Evolution at 167 Graham Avenue in East Williamsburg. The full FAD line-up can be viewed at www.brooklyncc.com/fun-and-dumb-schedule.

"Fun and Dumb is all about bringing the improv community back together," says BCC Artistic Director Philip Markle. "We're thrilled to have teams joining us all the way from Berlin & Los Angeles - as well as the other NYC comedy theaters like The Squirrel, Magnet, The PIT, Rubbish Comedy, and the former Upright Citizens Brigade. We want to celebrate the silly, goofy side of make-em-ups, hence the name 'Fun and Dumb,' reminding audiences that this irreverent art form is a pure conduit to joy."

In addition to three days of live programming, Fun and Dumb will host improv workshops taught by BCC and guest instructors covering a wide gamut of improvisational skills. From crowd work for stand-ups, to musical improv, to finding 'The Sauce of the Scene,' aspiring comedians can choose from a wide gamut of improvisational styles and skills that both compliment the BCC's signature philosophy and teach concepts from other comedy schools, such as "Making Game Dumbberrr." All FAD workshops and instructors can be seen online at www.brooklyncc.com/fun-workshops

Since its debut in March, 2018, the BCC has produced over 2000 shows featuring fearless and irreverent comedy from both up-and-coming and top comedic talent. Notably, the BCC was the first major NYC comedy theater to pay its performers a significant cut of the box office, distinguishing it as a playground where experimentation and ingenuity is valued. The BCC survived and thrived during COVID, continuing to pay performers for online shows, and since July 2021, it has re-opened producing 17 shows a week at Eris Evolution (167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn), a two-floor theater in East Williamsburg, with the BCC's classes hosted around the corner at its newly leased 2500 sq ft space The Dog House (137 Montrose).

For press inquiries, reach out to Artistic Director Philip Markle at philip@brooklyncc.com or by phone at 415-786-2526.

Day-passes to the festival are $20 and weekend passes are $40. Fun & Dumb Improv workshops are priced at $35 each. For more info on the BCC and Fun & Dumb, visit: www.brooklyncc.com/fad.