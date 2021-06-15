The Brick Announces An Evening With Maya Sharpe, RJ The Magician, and Ryan Douglass

Looking to be transported? Transformed? Or just straight up entertained? The Brick proudly invites you to a literally and figuratively magical evening, featuring the beautiful song art of Maya Sharpe, the winding and bending tales of cities from Ryan Douglass and the legit iconic craft of RJ the Magician.

10 Front Row Specials are available - a sweet little seat with tv tray, beverage and the potential of the magic touching you. 25 general seats are available.

The evening will have three presentations and run for a little over an hour.

Message from The Brick regarding vaccination status: i?? Performers are vaccinated and will not be masked. As we navigate sharing indoor space with friends again, they ask that vaccinated and non-vaccinated people wear masks inside the space. The theater will take your temperature at the box office, but please do not attend if you are not feeling well.

Feel free to reach out to theresa@bricktheater.com with questions or concerns.