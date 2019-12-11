The Bell House Releases Upcoming Schedule

The Bell House has released its upcoming schedule. Take a look below!

NYCC PRESENTS: HAPPY SAD CONFUSED LIVE WITH David Harbour & FRIENDS



Josh Horowitz, Justin Long, Patrick Wilson

Sunday · December 22, 2019

Doors: 5 PM / Show: 6 PM

$45.00 - $75.00 / Ages 18+

Ring in the holidays with STRANGER THINGS' David Harbour, hosted by HAPPY SAD

CONFUSED's Josh Horowitz and featuring special guests including Patrick Wilson and Justin Long for an irreverent celebration filled with fun chats, joyful singing, and surprises galore! Don't miss this special one-time event.



Net proceeds will benefit the Natural Resources Defense Council & Community Works.



$45 GA



$75 VIP - Includes Stranger Things poster signed by David Harbour, and priority seating

BIG DEBATES, LIL ISSUES



Karen Chee, Ariel Dumas, Josh Gondelman, Larry Owens, Natalie Walker, Ziwe Fumudoh, X Mayo

Sunday · January 12, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$12.00 - $15.00 / Ages 21+

Pairs of comedians face off in passionate, high-stakes debates about absolutely unimportant, low-stakes topics. Come watch, cheer, and vote for a winner!



Hosted by Ariel Dumas and Karen Chee



Featuring:

Josh Gondelman

Natalie Walker

Ziwe Fumudoh

X Mayo

Larry Owens and more!

CRUEL INTENTIONS



Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone, Alex English, Rebecca Vigil, Catherine Cohen

Sunday · January 19, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$18.00 / Ages 21+

Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone bring you this sizzling comedy showcase once per month. You do NOT want to miss. Seduce and destroy.



Featuring:

Rebecca Vigil

Alex English

Catherine Cohen and more!

KAIJU BIG BATTEL



Saturday · February 1, 2020

Doors: 5:30 PM / Show: 6 PM

$20.00 - $30.00 / Ages 18+





Whoa! Kaiju Big Battel is a modern conflict of epic proportions. A few privileged humans also get in on the action, as they try to contain danger within the three-roped arena of Kaiju Big Battel.

DAN CUMMINS: TOXIC THOUGHTS TOUR



Saturday · February 8, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$25.00 / Ages 21+

Increasingly popular stand-up comic Dan Cummins will be playing 40+ cities on his 2020 Toxic Thoughts Tour. He's releasing his third one-hour standup special, DAN CUMMINS; GET OUTTA HERE DEVIL!, in the Spring of 2020.



Dan is one of the most frequently played comics on Pandora with over 700,000 artist stations created and over 400 million plays. His seven comedy albums also spin heavily on numerous Sirius XM comedy stations.



His podcast, TIMESUCK, is regularly featured in the top of the iTunes comedy charts, and was downloaded over twenty million times last year alone. His second and newest podcast, SCARED TO DEATH, is quickly becoming just as popular. TIMESUCK is a weekly podcast that is a slightly irreverent but consistently entertaining way for the eternal knowledge seeker to get their dose of thoroughly researched information. From Scientology to Jeffrey Dahmer to the KKK, no topic is off limits.



Dan's last hour special, DON'T WAKE THE BEAR, is currently available for streaming on Amazon. He's been a guest on multiple late night shows, from CONAN to the TONIGHT SHOW and has made numerous appearances on shows like Comedy Central's THIS IS NOT HAPPENING and his own Comedy Central 1/2 hour special. He's also been a guest on numerous podcasts such as Bert Kreischer's BERTCAST, Joey Diaz's THE CHURCH OF WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW, and THE Adam Corolla SHOW.



When not touring or podcasting, Dan spends time with his wife, Lynze, two kids, Kyler and Monroe, and two dogs, Penny and Ginger, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - the other Hollywood.

WHITMER THOMAS



Monday · February 10, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Tickets go on sale FRI 12/13 at 10am EST



Whitmer Thomas has most recently appeared in THE GOOD PLACE (NBC), THE WALKING DEAD (AMC), GLOW (Netflix), YOU'RE THE WORST (FX), and voiced and created the ADHD animated series STONE QUACKERS on FXX (now available on Hulu). Up next Whit can be seen in Lynn Shelton's film, SWORD OF TRUST, opposite Marc Maron, Jillian Bell, and Michaela Watkins which just premiered this year at SXSW and was acquired by IFC Films for distribution. Whit has toured with Bo Burnham and appeared in colleges, clubs and festivals. He's been featured as a New Face at Just For Laughs in Montreal and has headlined at Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Whit is currently in pre-production on his hour special/documentary film THE GOLDEN ONE, with Bo Burnham and A24 producing.

FREAKS BALL XX



Hawaiii featuring Joe Russo, Erik Deutsch & Jon Shaw, Showdown Kids, Garcia Peoples, The National Reserve, Karina Rykman, Adam November Duo

Saturday · February 15, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 8 PM

$30.00 - $35.00 / Ages 21+

Tickets go on sale FRI 12/13 at 10am EST



Featuring performances by:

Hawaiii featuring Joe Russo, Erik Deutsch & Jon Shaw

Showdown Kids

Garcia Peoples

The National Reserve

Karina Rykman / Adam November Duo



The 20th Freaks Ball is a festival-style event, with bands playing alternating sets on the Bell House main stage and front room stage. Opening the Main Stage is the acoustic gypsy jazz of Showdown Kids featuring Scott Metzger (JRAD), Katie Jacoby (the Who), and Simon Kafka. Headlining the show is the debut of Hawaiii featuring Joe Russo (JRAD), Erik Deutsch (Leftover Salmon), and Jon Shaw (Shakey Graves, Bob Weir). Late night jams courtesy of Garcia Peoples (with special guests) to close out the night. Between sets, the front room stage will feature the roots rock of The National Reserve, and freeform grooves from Karina Rykman (Marco Benevento) / Adam November duo. Liquid light show and DJ sets in the main room by Macrodose. Calexico cart on site to handle all taco needs.

Demetri Martin: WANDERING MIND TOUR



Tuesday · April 7, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

Wednesday · April 8, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

TICKETS / Ages 21+

Tickets go on sale FRI 12/13 at 10am EST



Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, artist, writer, and director. He began doing standup comedy in New York City, where he worked as a staff writer for Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Demetri then became a regular performer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.



Demetri won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for his one-man show, If I. At the Melbourne International Comedy festival, his show Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia's Barry Award. Demetri has released three standup comedy albums and four hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker.



Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. His books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, are New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, If It's Not Funny It's Art, features a collection of his original drawings. Demetri's fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. He recently wrote and directed his first feature film, Dean, which won the Founder's Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film.



Demetri has brown hair and he is allergic to peanuts.



7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show



$35 GA



$135 VIP M&G Package





