That 80s IMPROV CHALLENGE: PRO WRESTLING EDITION is Coming to Young Ethels

A unique improv challenge inspired by obscure pro wrestling videos from the 1980s.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

That 80s IMPROV CHALLENGE: PRO WRESTLING EDITION is coming to Young Ethels (506 5TH Ave, Brooklyn) on Thursday, 1/18, 7:00pm.

Everyone loves the 1980s...

3 improv teams compete in a 3-round gameshow- by creating scenes inspired by OBSCURE PRO WRESTLING VIDEOS FROM THE 1980s.

Expect Screaming Promotions, Over-the-top 80s Characters, Music Video Tie-Ins and more...

Celebrity judges (Chris Griggs, Matt Vita) rate the scenes!

Hosted by Harmon Leon (A.I. vs Human Roast Battle)

WE GOT THE CLIPS!

RESERVE A SEAT: Click Here




