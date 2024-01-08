A unique improv challenge inspired by obscure pro wrestling videos from the 1980s.
That 80s IMPROV CHALLENGE: PRO WRESTLING EDITION is coming to Young Ethels (506 5TH Ave, Brooklyn) on Thursday, 1/18, 7:00pm.
Everyone loves the 1980s...
3 improv teams compete in a 3-round gameshow- by creating scenes inspired by OBSCURE PRO WRESTLING VIDEOS FROM THE 1980s.
Expect Screaming Promotions, Over-the-top 80s Characters, Music Video Tie-Ins and more...
Celebrity judges (Chris Griggs, Matt Vita) rate the scenes!
Hosted by Harmon Leon (A.I. vs Human Roast Battle)
WE GOT THE CLIPS!
