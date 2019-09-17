TOO BEAUTIFUL TO LIVE Live Podcast Show Announced

Sep. 17, 2019  

From American Public Media, Too Beautiful to Live is a daily podcast from Luke Burbank and Andrew Walsh. It's about life, current events, pop culture, puttering, laser baldness helmets, and tonight pants.

To celebrate their 3000th episode, TBTL is doing a mini-tour and is coming to Brooklyn! Special Guest appearance by comedian, actor and author John Hodgman.

On Wednesday, October 2, TBTL will have a live show at Littlefield, 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Cost: $10
Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tbtl-live-podcast-tickets-69345916503
Podcast Website: https://www.tbtl.net/



