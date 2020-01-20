THE THEATERMAKERS â€“ A BLACK THEATER PREVIEW: WINTER/SPRING EDITION Will Take Place at Kumble Theater

Today, AUDELCO (Audience Development Committee) President Jackie Jeffries, SeasonWalk Productions CEO Denise Gray, Marcia Pendelton, President of Walk Tall Girl Productions/Black Theater Online, and the Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts, LIU Brooklyn Campus (Rodney Hurley, Managing Director) announced THE THEATERMAKERS - A Black Theater Preview: Winter/Spring Edition. The event will take place at Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts on the LIU Brooklyn Campus (1 University Plaza, Flatbush Avenue between Dekalb Avenue and Willoughby Street) on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Award-winning actress and director Bianca LaVerne Jones will host the event. Now in its second season, Black Theater Preview brings attention to and celebrates the presence of black artists on stage on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond.

THE THEATERMAKERS - A Black Theater Preview: Winter/Spring Edition, will feature presentations from a diverse theatrical roster that includes a dozen world premieres, the New York premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky by renowned playwright and author Pearl Cleage, conversations with Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) writer/director/actress Ifa Bayeza on adapting and directing the work of her late sister Ntozake Shange, and getting a first look at Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel, adapted as an opera with a libretto by the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, music by Ricky Ian Gordon, directed by Bartlett Sher. The evening will also honor the legacy of The Billie Holiday Theatre (Dr. Indira Etwaroo, Executive Director), a world-class organization and cornerstone of Brooklyn's black theater community. Those attending the event will have access to a theater marketplace that will offer production details, discounts, and information from Black Theater service organizations and conferences.

Productions, companies, and organizations participating in the evening of conversation, commentary, and performance are The Billie Holiday Theater, Page 73 Productions, The Fire This Time Festival, WP Theater, Keen Company, Negro Ensemble Company, Inc., MCC Theater, Signature Theatre, 14th Street Y Women's History Series, National Black Theatre, Lincoln Center Theater, Queens Theatre, Parity Productions, Cherry Lane Theater and JAG Productions, Harlem Stage, Vineyard Theatre, The Public Theater, MJ, The 15th National Black Writers Conference, 34th Annual Black Theater Network Conference, 651 ARTS, and Apollo Theater. Participants and programming are subject to change.

THE THEATERMAKERS - A Black Theater Preview: Winter/Spring Edition is free. Seating is limited. RSVPs are required. For reservations visit www.facebook.com/blktheaterpreview.

#BlackTheaterFallPreview Facebook and Instagram: @Blktheaterpreview Twitter: @Blktheaterprev1







Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You