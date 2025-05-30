 tracking pixel
THE ROPE PLAY Comes to New Heat Studios in July

Performances will run July 11-27.

By: May. 30, 2025
THE ROPE PLAY Comes to New Heat Studios in July Image
The Rope Play will premiere at New Heat Studios in July. Directed by Christopher Rashee Stevenson, performances will run July 11-27.

A pair of monstrous grad students murder a fellow student and organize an impromptu dinner  party to celebrate the occasion. You’re invited too. Music, Dancing, and Games all await you.  Combining elements of Hitchcock’s film “Rope”, the 1929 play “Rope’s End” by Patrick  Hamilton, & Tennessee Williams’ short “Sunburst”, Stevenson and his collaborators create a re imagined cocktail-gothic of manners, morals, and rabbit hole linguistics.  

Director/Sound: Christopher-Rashee Stevenson 
Lighting: Celia Krefter 
Line Producer: Hannah Jane Ginsberg 

Featuring:  Max Katz, Jacob Ready, Hannah Jane Ginsberg, Jessie Kenner-Tidball and Joel Watson 

Tickets:  $25 standard/$50 pay it forward 

