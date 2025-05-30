THE ROPE PLAY Comes to New Heat Studios in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rope Play will premiere at New Heat Studios in July. Directed by Christopher Rashee Stevenson, performances will run July 11-27.

A pair of monstrous grad students murder a fellow student and organize an impromptu dinner party to celebrate the occasion. You’re invited too. Music, Dancing, and Games all await you. Combining elements of Hitchcock’s film “Rope”, the 1929 play “Rope’s End” by Patrick Hamilton, & Tennessee Williams’ short “Sunburst”, Stevenson and his collaborators create a re imagined cocktail-gothic of manners, morals, and rabbit hole linguistics.

Director/Sound: Christopher-Rashee Stevenson

Lighting: Celia Krefter

Line Producer: Hannah Jane Ginsberg

Featuring: Max Katz, Jacob Ready, Hannah Jane Ginsberg, Jessie Kenner-Tidball and Joel Watson

Tickets: $25 standard/$50 pay it forward

