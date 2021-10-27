THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Comes To Kings Theatre, December 26

This holiday season The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves return to center stage for the live musical that has captured the hearts of families everywhere. Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production is a thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa's Scout Elves.

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season.

THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL comes to Kings Theatre on Sunday, December 26th for two seatings at 2:00p & 7:00p. Tickets start at $44 and are available to purchase now at the Kings Theatre box office or online at www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/the-elf-on-the-shelf-a-christmas-musical/.

THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL is a creative collaboration between The Lumistella Company and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by Sara Wordsworth (Broadway's In Transit, Disney's Frozen JR., Disney Cruise Line's Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway's In Transit, Dear Albert Einstein) as composer, and Sam Scalamoni (Elf the Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Nickelodeon's StoryTime Live) as director.

By attending an event at Kings Theatre, all patrons are acknowledging their consent to, and agree to abide by, the safety precautions that have been adopted.

As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment change, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

All patrons 12 and older are required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO. Patrons are required to present an ID matching the name on their vaccination documentation. Acceptable methods for providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination are:

Excelsior Pass

NYC COVID Safe App

CDC Vaccination Card

NYC Vaccination Record



Children under the age of 12 who are not yet able to be vaccinated may attend performances when accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

All patrons are required to wear acceptable face coverings at all times inside the venue, except when actively consuming food or beverages. Acceptable face coverings do not include bandanas, gaiters, or any face mask with a vent. Venue management reserves discretion over determining whether a face covering is acceptable. Three-ply face coverings will be made available for patrons that do not arrive at the venue with an acceptable face covering. Please direct any questions to kingsinfo@theambassadors.com.