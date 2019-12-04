THE CORN MO & LOVE SHOW HOLIDAY SHOW Comes To The Slipper Room On December 30



A festive special from the talented Corn Mo and The Love Show Dancers Troubadour and raconteur Corn Mo brings his patented combination of original songs and rambling, off-kilter anecdotes. Angela Harriell choreographs original numbers for The Love Show Dancers that feature dance performance, burlesque, and saucy surprises! Trivia contests entertain with questions charaded by the Love Show Dancers with prizes of insignificant worth!

Our special guests are the wonderful comedic characters of Chris Rozzi.

Monday, December 30, 2019

Doors at 7 PM

Show at 8 PM

$15 pre-sale

$20 at the door

$30 pre-sale reserved

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-corn-mo-love-show-holiday-show-tickets-84650404639

The Slipper Room

167 Orchard Street (entrance on Stanton)

New York, NY, 10002 www.slipperroom.com __________________________

=The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines cabaret, ballet, contemporary, rock, comedy and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show has entertained all audiences, rocking stages from The Bowery Ballroom to The Public's Shakespeare in The Park. The Love Show has been commissioned to perform original choreography for clients including Banksy, Veuve Clicquot, Vogue Magazine and TNT.

The Love Show's production work includes their very popular holiday show, "Nutcracker: Rated R", which ran for 7 sold out seasons in New York and also toured in Tokyo. The Love Show also has three other full length productions, "Dance Mayhem: A Grindhouse Ballet", "SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster" (premiered to a sold-out house at Highline Ballroom), and "Boomstick Ballet: A Rock Opera tribute to Bruce Campbell".

The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, and TONY, and The New York Times sent a reporter to exclusively follow the troupe's exploits on Bastille Day. Recently, The Love Show performed at a resort in Egypt for a live and electronic music festival, premiered a cameo piece commissioned by The Public Theater in their run of "Twelfth Night" at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, danced in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, created exclusive choreographed and directed content for TNT Drama's season premiere party, performed a cabaret in Rome, and presented an hour-long piece at the Dzul International Dance Festival in Campeche, Mexico.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You