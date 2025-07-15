Sophia Agranovich to Perform Free Recital at Bargemusic Following European Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a successful summer tour across Europe, internationally renowned pianist Sophia Agranovich will present a solo recital at Bargemusic’s newly launched venue in New York City. Admission is free, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of classical music’s most decorated performers in an intimate setting.

The program opens with Schumann’s Sonata No. 2 in G minor, a dramatic and impassioned work, followed by Chopin’s Ballade No. 4 in F minor—hailed as one of the composer’s most poetic and structurally complex masterpieces. Liszt’s virtuosic transcription of Schumann’s “Widmung” will lead into the evening’s finale: Liszt’s Sonata in B minor, a towering work of Romantic-era piano literature that showcases both emotional depth and technical brilliance.

Sophia Agranovich is widely praised for her bold interpretations and commanding stage presence. Fanfare Magazine calls her “a tigress of the keyboard,” while Audiophile notes her playing as “an orison of uncommon beauty.” A Steinway Artist, Agranovich has performed internationally in major venues including Carnegie Hall, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, Salle Cortot in Paris, Teatro di Marcello in Rome, and Ehrbarsaal in Vienna.

Her discography includes 11 acclaimed albums, with her recordings frequently appearing in the top 10 of global radio airplay charts. Agranovich has received more than 80 international awards for performance and teaching, including First Place at The American Prize, multiple Global Music Awards, and accolades from the Beethoven and Schubert international competitions.

For more information, visit https://sophiagranovich.com.