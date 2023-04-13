Sketch Comedy Team Enemies to Lovers to Present DO YOU REALLY WANT TO KNOW WHERE I WAS APRIL 30?

On April 30th the New York City variety sketch comedy team Enemies to Lovers will host their third comedy show. Join them at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective for a vaguely Taylor Swift themed comedy show featuring all new sketches, music and more. We hope that by changing the lyric by one word we'll avoid a cease and desist letter.

Enemies to Lovers is:

Amelia Annen (Invisible Disco Productions)

Emma Quinlan Baxter (Tawk of New Yawk)

Noah Friend (JFL's Characters Welcome, BoogieManja)

Lauren Montes (2020 National College Improv Champion "Pasadena Golf Club")

Liv Rockin (Broadway Comedy Club, 2019 Winner "Ultra Violet Live")

Cole Sebastian (New York Theater Festival)

Enemies to Lovers: Do You Really Want to Know Where I Was April 30th?

Sunday, April 30th at 7:00pm

Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Eris Mainstage

167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn (Graham & Montrose)

Click Here