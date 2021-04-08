Sa-Roc, Okai, Nejma Nefertiti and More Featured in BAM's WORD. SOUND. POWER. 2021

Brooklyn Academy of Music will present Word. Sound. Power. 2021 an electrifying hip-hop and spoken word concert featuring a stunning roster of artists - emcees Sa-Roc, Okai, and Nejma Nefertiti, poet Peggy Robles-Alvarado, and dancer Jade Charon-on Friday, April 23 at 8pm EST. MC Baba Israel returns as host with music provided by DJ Reborn as this year's annual showcase brings the elements of hip-hop to BAM's virtual stage for a one-night-only concert. Tickets are available now at BAM.org/wordsoundpower.

The show will take on the form of an interactive 70-minute hip-hop showcase featuring music, spoken word, and dance performances as the artists perform around the theme of rejuvenation across the African Diaspora. Atlanta-based emcee Sa-Roc appears on the heels of her recent album, Sharecropper's Daughter. The illustrious emcee will perform an exclusive medley of songs from the acclaimed album. The set will also include a first time-performance of her yet-to-be-released single "Wild Seeds," a celebration and remembrance of women whose strength, resilience and tenderness inform the fortitude and fragility of the culture. Brooklyn artists Okai, Nejma Nefertiti, Jade Charon, and Bronx poet Peggy Robles-Alvarado round out the dynamic lineup. The show finishes with a 20-minute Q&A with the artists. Images here.

At one time, a counter-culture, to some, and now the world's most powerful musical genres and cultural influences, hip-hop retains its radical roots and is closely attuned to social and political discourses. Word. Sound. Power. artists use beats and lyrics to offer exhilarating messages for the moment. With ferocity and compassion, the performers address issues of our time with intensity unique to the hip-hop and spoken-word style.

Speaking to the production of this year's concert, MC and BAM Education Manager Mikal Amin said, "The process of putting together our first live, virtual show is like nothing we've ever done before at BAM. We have some exciting plans that are sure to excite fans of Word. Sound. Power., especially our hip-hop fans, whether here in Brooklyn or connecting with us virtually around the world. This year's guiding light is around celebration and rejuvenation. Peggy Robles-Alvarado and Nejma Nefertiti are as fierce in their joy as they are in their rhymes and poetry, while Okai's music is truly medicine for the soul. Sa-Roc is a true emcee and world-class artist who embodies the culture's raw power and craft. And Jade Charon's movement and passion further uplift the message that we're here, and we'll be here, celebrating and replenishing ourselves through our creation."

This year BAM's annual celebration of spoken word and hip-hop returns as a virtual production allowing audiences from around the world the opportunity to connect with artists and new content designed and directed for screen. The performances will be powered by cutting-edge innovations in virtual design and live mixing. For its first live virtual production, BAM will team up with ViDCo (Virtual Design Collective), innovative designers who create live performances through virtual platforms.

Tickets for Word. Sound. Power. 2021 are on sale now through April 23 at 6pm. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, starting at $10. Visit BAM.org for more information.

Word. Sound. Power. 2021 includes closed captioning and ASL interpretation.