SHAKESPEARE TRANSLATE: THE COMPLETE WORKS to be Presented by Devon Loves ME! Productions

Devon Loves ME! Productions will be performing its inaugural play this summer, Shakespeare Translate: The Complete Works. It will be held at The Vino Theatre on May 18, 20, 29, 30, and June 1, 2024 - 8:30PM and May 19, 2024 - 2PM. The address where the play will be happening is at 274 Morgan Ave Suite 201, Brooklyn, NY 11211.
Director: Melissa Ingle
Plot: Two Clowns Google Translate Shakespeare entire work 15 times and perform them to the highest of standards. What are you going to do about it?
Cast: Emily Conlon and Sevrin Willinder
The current ticket price of this comedy is $15. Half of the profits will go towards taking the show to this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
You can order tickets by click here.
Videos