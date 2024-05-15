SHAKESPEARE TRANSLATE: THE COMPLETE WORKS to be Presented by Devon Loves ME! Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Devon Loves ME! Productions will be performing its inaugural play this summer, Shakespeare Translate: The Complete Works. It will be held at The Vino Theatre on May 18, 20, 29, 30, and June 1, 2024 - 8:30PM and May 19, 2024 - 2PM. The address where the play will be happening is at 274 Morgan Ave Suite 201, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Director: Melissa Ingle

Plot: Two Clowns Google Translate Shakespeare entire work 15 times and perform them to the highest of standards. What are you going to do about it?

Cast: Emily Conlon and Sevrin Willinder

The current ticket price of this comedy is $15. Half of the profits will go towards taking the show to this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

You can order tickets by click here.

Comments