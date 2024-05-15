SHAKESPEARE TRANSLATE: THE COMPLETE WORKS to be Presented by Devon Loves ME! Productions

Performances will run at The Vino Theatre on May 18, 20, 29, 30, and June 1, 2024 - 8:30PM and May 19, 2024 - 2PM.

Devon Loves ME! Productions will be performing its inaugural play this summer, Shakespeare Translate: The Complete Works. It will be held at The Vino Theatre on May 18, 20, 29, 30, and June 1, 2024 - 8:30PM and May 19, 2024 - 2PM. The address where the play will be happening is at 274 Morgan Ave Suite 201, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Director: Melissa Ingle

Plot: Two Clowns Google Translate Shakespeare entire work 15 times and perform them to the highest of standards. What are you going to do about it?

Cast: Emily Conlon and Sevrin Willinder

The current ticket price of this comedy is $15. Half of the profits will go towards taking the show to this summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

You can order tickets by click here.




