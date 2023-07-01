Riverside Opera to Present Free Outdoor PoPera Concert at the Garibaldi Meucci Museum

The Riverside Opera Company is celebrating its 27th anniversary season with a free concert open to the public at the historical Garibaldi Meucci Museum Saturday, July 8th at 3 pm. This concert will feature a cast of ROC's award-winning singers performing popular Opera, Neapolitan songs, and Broadway favorites. RSVP at https://www.garibaldimeuccimuseum.com/event-info/free-outdoor-concert-by-the-riverside-opera-1/form

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy music on the lawn of the museum.

Featuring award-winning new performers Jacqueline Quirk, soprano, Gianna Warner, soprano, Ema Mitrovic mezzo, soprano/contralto, Jeremy Brauner tenor, Jared Mishen baritone/ pianist and Olga Gurevich pianist the musical menu includes popular opera, Broadway, pop and historical and recent hits. Bring a chair or a blanket.  Bring a friend.  

About the performers:

Jeremy Brauner, tenor, a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council competition northeast region (2019), and a grant recipient of both the Wagner Society of New York (2020) as well as the Olga Forrai Foundation (2022), has been receiving recognition and accolade as an up and coming dramatic tenor. In 2012, Jeremy received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theatre from Montclair State University where he had his first experience with opera. He began his opera career as a baritone starring in Rossini's (La scala di seta) and (La cambiale di matrimonio).

Pianist Olga Gurevich's career spans the disciplines of concert artist, chamber musician, accompanist, and pedagogue.  She earned her Master's degree in Piano Performance and Piano Pedagogy at Gnesin Academy of Music and then finished her post-graduate studies at Maimonides State Academy in Moscow, Russia. Olga is a winner of several international piano competitions 

Award winning critically acclaimed operatic mezzo-soprano/vocalist, Ema Mitrović performs as an ambassador of music across different genres, having performed 19 operatic roles thus far, a number of solo recitals, and has enjoyed being a strong cross-over jazz singer, performing along New York City's finest musicians, including Tim Horner, Joe Locke, Ted Rosenthal, and Jim Ridl, to name a few.  She's been on stage at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and New York City's renowned jazz venues Birdland, The Kitano, and Smalls. Often, she performs programs that include both classical and standard jazz repertoire to connect to her audience

Soprano Jacqueline Quirk is making her mark in the realms of operatic performance throughout the world as one of Opera's outstanding international stars, singing throughout the USA and gracing some of the world's most prestigious stages. Such as Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center and in Italy throughout Tuscany, Chianti, Bolzano, Milan, Cortona, Venice and Vicenza. Ms. Quirk is recognized as possessing a large captivating Full Lyric Soprano Voice with depth and opulence. Along with having a versatile repertoire in Operetta, American Opera and Mozart heroines. Ms. Quirk is celebrated for the roles of Mimi in La Boheme, Cio-Cio San in Madama Butterfly, Nedda in I Pagliacci and the title role of Suor Angelica in Suor Angelica.


ABOUT RIVERSIDE OPERA COMPANY 

Founded in 1996, the Riverside Opera Company (ROC) is the longest-running and only opera company on Staten Island. ROC performs fully and semi-staged productions with a full orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia, who has conducted in Italy as well as in the U.S.  Its singers are winners of open public auditions held in New York City. ROC also provides yearly workshops for professional and emerging professional singers and free opera in the schools as educational outreach. https://www.facebook.com/riversideoperacompany/



