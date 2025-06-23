ROMEO & JULIET AND A MAN CALLED PARIS Will Open at the Vino Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hannah Rae's original play "Romeo & Juliet and A Man Called Paris"; a queer and out there take on Romeo and Juliet will have its world premiere at The Vino Theater on June 27th.

Through playwright Hannah Rae's sharp humor and excellent penmanship we get to follow Paris, a 40 year old gay man who is being forced to marry the ruthless Capulet's teenage daughter Juliet, or they will out him to the world and destroy his life and reputation. Paris has just about come to terms with his fate when a dashing stranger, as if straight out of a Nora Ephron movie, crosses his path and suddenly he knows he has to take action. Together the couple devise a plan to free Paris from his bonds and live happily ever after.

Stylistically Romeo & Juliet and A Man Called Paris draws inspiration from romcoms and classical farce. The language is 100% rated R but the story will tug at your heartstrings.

The cast includes: Bonnie Christilaw as Paris, Elizabeth Cooper as The Dashing Stranger, EB McAlister (she/ they) as Juliet, Adri Tavares as Lady Capulet, Will Lippman as Lord Capulet, Eike Ross as Tybalt, Anna Gvodas as Mercutio, Theo Francis as Benvolio, Madison Stepnowski as The Nurse, and Maximilian Johnsson as Romeo.

Romeo & Juliet and A Man Called Paris is playing on June 27th, July 5th and 6th at The Vino Theater.

