RAGE AGAINST MEDICAL DEBT Comes to Brooklyn Art Haus This Month

Hosts Ian Goldstein, Diana Aydin, Ali Levin, and the Debt Collective will welcome a variety of talented performers who will share comedic stories and bits about their medical debt experiences!

Rage Against Medical Debt will be performed on Sunday, November 17th at 7:00 pm at Brooklyn Art Haus, 20-26 Marcy Avenue Brooklyn, New York 11211. Tickets are $15 online and at the door or $15 for the livestream

The production is produced by Ian Goldstein and includes hosts Ian Goldstein, Ali Levin, Diana Aydin, and the Debt Collective. Comedians will include Ophira Eisenberg, Emily Flake, Hoff Matthews, Kenice Mobley, Rocky Paterra, Noney Brown-West, and Anita Flores.

Meet the Performers

Ian Goldstein is a comedian and writer living in Brooklyn, NY. Ian has written articles and reported for publications including but not limited to, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, and Inverse. He has also written humor pieces for the New Yorker, McSweeney’s, Points In Case and Slackjaw. When Ian is not writing, you can find him performing around NYC doing improv, stand up, or musical comedy. Ian trained at Brooklyn Comedy Collective and The PIT.

Ali Levin is a NYC based, Miami-born comedian, impressionist, actor, writer, singer, and producer dedicated to uplifting audiences through intimate storytelling and experiences that generate empathy and connectedness. Her comedy has been featured in Refinery 29, FunnyOrDie and The New York Times. Her producing work has been featured on Netflix, Vice TV, CNN, Smithsonian Channel, Discovery Channel and National Geographic. Former clients include Facebook, Sony Music, National Center For Learning Disabilities, UJA Federation, and more. For more information or to collaborate with Ali reach out!

Diana Aydin is a writer, comedian and performer, and a Staff Writer on the animated series Alma’s Way (Fred Rogers Productions). She has studied comedy at The Second City Film School and UCB, where she unveiled lovable zany characters inspired by her unknown heritage, quiet suburban upbringing and that one time she had brain surgery. In her spare time, Diana performs improv and stand-up comedy, craft oddball jewelry and contemplate where exclamation points come from.

Comments