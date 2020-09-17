Puppetworks to Present JACK & THE BEANSTALK

Puppetworks has announced announce the fall presentation in its Brooklyn Theatre: the classic adventure, "Jack & the Beanstalk," told with Marionettes.

The story of "Jack & the Beanstalk," recommended for ages 3 and up, is found in nearly every culture. Puppetworks' adaptation, by Artistic Director Nicolas Coppola, is based on the traditional English version, and recreates Tudor settings and costumes. Special effects include a black-light sequence with singing and dancing magical jumping beans which grow into a gigantic beanstalk to the sky, and a duck that lays golden eggs. An original musical song-score based on Olde English folk melodies, accompanies the play.



"Jack & the Beanstalk" will perform at 25% Capacity, with Masks Required, on:

Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays @ 4:00 pm & Saturdays & Sundays @ 12:30 & 2:30 pm from September 25 through December 23, 2020, also Columbus Day, October 12, @ 12:30 & 2:30 pm at: Puppetworks - Park Slope, 338 Sixth Avenue (at 4th Street)

Brooklyn, New York. ADMISSION: CHILDREN, $10.00; ADULTS, $11.00



For Reservations: (718) 965-3391 or www.puppetworks.org.

