Puppetworks Presents Marionette Production of THE WIZARD OF OZ

PUPPETWORKS has announced the Spring/Summer presentation in its Park Slope, Brooklyn Theatre: the classic American Fairy Tale by L. Frank Baum, "THE WIZARD OF OZ."



Lyman Frank Baum, of Chittenango, New York, published his first Oz book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," in 1900. Since then, there have been many adaptations for stage and screen.

Nicolas Coppola, PUPPETWORKS' Artistic Director, has adapted it to the Marionette stage, featuring an original Country/Western score for the famous Oz characters to sing and dance to, and special effects such as the Tornado, the Great Oz mask, and the melting of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Running May 8 through August 1, 2016 at Puppetworks - Park Slope. For Reservations (suggested) call (718) 965-3391 or visit www.puppetworks.org.