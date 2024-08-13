Project Extinction Comes To HUB17 Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hub17 Theatre will present Project Extinction through August 18th. Project Extinction is an immersive art exhibit that calls attention to the fragile state of biodiversity on Earth, and sparks awareness about our role as stewards of nature.

Animals currently projected to be extinct by 2050 will be highlighted - Aug 16, 17, 18th. The theatre has been transformed into an all-enveloping experiential space with 7 striking murals, soundscapes, and special lighting.

Visitors will progress through seven imposing 12' x 9' murals and are transported in the presence of vivid oversize depictions of creatures in their natural habitats including underwater, desert, mountain, and tropical island surroundings that are home to magnificently diverse but endangered animals. Dynamic exhibit labels will educate visitors, and murals will delight the eye with special paint finishes and effects. The final murals will be the piece de resistance, executed in retro 1960s Pop Art style and shown under ultraviolet blacklight.

Kimbra Eberly is the show's lead artist (designer, painter) and curator, with essential contributions by artist Carissa Pignatelli-co-curator. She creates dazzling mural backgrounds using the spirograph, a geometrical drawing instrument that produces fascinating mathematical curves and shapes.

Heightening the sense of immediacy for visitors will be “surround sound” – high fidelity recordings of wildlife and habitat sounds and animal voices.

There will be an exhibit pop-up shop to purchase materials designed to extend the experience. An art table will accommodate visitors of all ages as they learn and enjoy spirographing for themselves. There will also be original animal paintings on display. They also published a unique coloring book for 12 and up, where you can put your own spin on spirographing.

Hub17 Theatre 73 Wave Street, Staten Island NY 10304. Tickets $10. To see more information go to www.projectextinction.com.

Comments