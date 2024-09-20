Photos: Environmental Play SNOW BIRD Premieres At Brooklyn Art Haus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out new photos of the cast of SNOW BIRD, a world-premiere play written by Melina Nakos and directed by Em Hausmann.

The production is slated for a limited workshop run at Brooklyn Art Haus, with evening performances on September 21st and 22nd. Net proceeds from this production are being donated to the Indigenous Environmental Network. Tickets are now available here. Photos provided courtesy of Ian McQueen.

Snow Bird is a new play set in 2009 that follows the lives of five men living in an outpost in the Arctic Circle. Inspired by real-life scientists working at Station Nord in Greenland, Snow Bird's characters study the effects of global warming on the Arctic sea ice by flying planes-affectionately nicknamed "snowbirds"-outfitted with measuring devices close to the Arctic ice. Led by a cast of trans-identifying actors, Snow Bird explores themes of masculinity, queerness, isolation, and duplicity through the framework of scientific discovery. What happens when a group of only men are locked in an ice box for 9 months straight?

The cast features Kit James (Children's Play), Sammi Price* (cul-de-sac), Frances Ines Rodriguez (Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)), Julian Wolfe (Trans Voices Cabaret), Cettino "Chett" D'Angelo (Two Pink Lines), and Stefanie Kay Sparks (Deep Fake).

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

In addition to playwright Melina Nakos and director Em Hausmann, the creative team includes scenic and props designer Claudia Rose, lighting designer Ash Marlar, projections designer Gabriella Bavaro, assistant director Jesse Hartley, and stage manager Kaden Potak.

Snow Bird is produced by Melina Nakos, Ian McQueen, and Lily Mannon, in association with Brooklyn Art Haus (Isaac Bush, Executive Director). Snow Bird is being presented as an Equity Approved Showcase.



Kit James and Frances Ines Rodriguez

Kit James and Sammi Price

Stefanie Sparks

Chett D''Angelo and Frances Inez Rodriguez

Julian Wolfe

Comments