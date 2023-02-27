Photos: Behind The Shoot- THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST At Triskelion Theatre

Ana Cristina Da Silva, the playwright behind the upcoming production of "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" at Triskelion Arts, has revealed a 15-photo journey that invites audiences to take a deep dive into the psyche of Angie 2, a central character in the play. This stunning photographic series is a creative exploration of the character's journey and inner world as she undergoes a transformation through the crucible of self-examination.

The photo shoot moves beyond the limitations of representing the show's costume, props, and set, enabling the character to come to life in a new way. Inspired by icons like David Bowie, the shoot aims to capture Angie 2's essence and portray her journey vividly on camera. The makeup, representing the changes happening within the character, reflects the play's theme of conquering inner turmoil to achieve personal growth.

"The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" is a thought-provoking psychological drama that delves into the themes of sexual assault and growing up. The story centers around a woman named Angie, whose inner life is embodied by a chicken puppet named Birdie. Together, they confront Angie's past to understand how they can coexist in the present, ultimately asking the question: what does consent look like?

"This 15-photo journey invites viewers to step into the world of the play and witness Angie 2's transformation intimately," said Da Silva. Don't miss your chance to see this powerful production at Triskelion Arts, supported by the Brooklyn Arts Council and A.R.T./NY.

"The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" will be at Triskelion Arts on March 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm and March 12th at 3:30 pm. Tickets for this production are now on sale, and the show is not one to miss.

Ana Cristina is a proud Latina, Austin-raised actor, writer, director, and producer based in New York City. Her work has been described as "chilling...crisp, and focused" (BroadwayWorld), "fascinating to watch" (Providence Journal), and "memorable" (Theatre is Easy). She is the Founding Co-Artistic Director of 501(c)3 theatre company What Will the Neighbors Say? theanacristina.com

Carly Starnes is a Brooklyn-based lifestyle, editorial, and portrait photographer who thrives in illuminating people's visions, stories, and beauty. Carlystarnesphotography.com

Madeleine Robertson is a makeup artist, graphic designer, and architectural designer specializing in concept creation. She helps to hone brand identity into a unique architectural style.

Matt Sorensen is a puppeteer, theater artist, filmmaker, educator, and museum exhibition designer and currently serving as Interim Technical Supervisor of the University of Connecticut's Puppet Arts program. matthewbsorensen.com

Triskelion Arts is a nonprofit organization and live performance venue. They act as an incubator for NYC-based dance and movement artists offering high-quality, sustainable opportunities to create and present work.