Phoebe Robinson, Sydnee Washington and More Are Heading to Union Hall

ANDRE HYLAND PRESENTS: THE JESSE MILLER TALKSHOW



Tue · January 28, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+



Self-proclaimed mogul and Hollywood insider Jesse Miller (Andre Hyland) blasts Nu-metal and guzzles energy drinks while hosting a late-night style talk show.



The show is a mix of stand-up, and competitions, all revolving around guest interviews with comics, actors, filmmakers, musicians and more.



Where Jesse's well researched and absurd interview questions go deep into his guests' lives and careers.

AT WHAT COST?

Holmes Holmes, Caleb Hearon

Fri · January 31, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Second Show Added!



Chicago comedians Holmes Holmes and Caleb Hearon host this traveling stand-up showcase. They invite a special guest to be interviewed at the top of the show around the topic "at what cost?" and explore the details and sacrifices of Pursuing a Passion©. The rest of the show is stand-up from some of their, and your, favorite comedians.

FRIENDS WHO FOLK & FRIENDS

Ned Riseley, Rachel Wenitsky, Megan Stalter, Lorelei Ramirez, Morgan Bassichis, George Civeris

Sat · February 1, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Comedic folk duo Friends Who Folk (Rachel Wenitsky and Ned Riseley) host an evening of comedy, folk, and friendship, with help from some beautiful guests!



Part concert, part variety show, part seance, all deranged, Friends Who Folk & Friends invites audiences to explore the power of music - its ability to transform, numb, and alienate. We are friends and we love to folk.

THE STORY COLLIDER: THE SCIENCE OF SEX AND LOVE

Erin Barker, Gastor Almonte, Jamie Brickhouse, Stacey Curry, DB Firstman, Ishmael Gaynor

Mon · February 3, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+



Join The Story Collider for an evening of true, personal stories about science! This month, we return to Brooklyn once again in 2020, starting with this special Valentine's Day show! We'll present five true, personal stories about the science of sex and love.



Hosted by Erin Barker and Gastor Almonte.



With stories by Jamie Brickhouse, Stacey Curry, DB Firstman, Ishmael Gaynor, and more!

STELLAR UNDERGROUND HOSTED BY NORE DAVIS

Nimesh Patel, Rojo Perez, Ashley Gavin, Devon Walker, Lindsay Theisen, Stephon Bishop

Tue · February 4, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Come see what the hype is about! Nore Davis (Conan, Comedy Central, HBO) has joined forces with the popular comedy blog, Stellar Underground, as the official host of their monthly standup comedy show which gives a platform to a variety of talented up and coming standup comedians each month. These comedians are handpicked from blog features and blog scouts to perform and bring the funny every month. Some you may know and some you may be happy to get to know... either way, it's a guaranteed fun time!

NEW SAUCE WITH CARMEN CHRISTOPHER & CONNER O'MALLEY

Fri · February 7, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



Carmen Christopher (HBO, Comedy Central) & Conner O'Malley (Adult Swim, Late Night with Seth Meyers) bring you some new goddamn good material.

HOW TO START A FIRE: A SOLO SHOW FROM SYDNEE WASHINGTON

Opening Set by Mary Beth Barone

Sat · February 8, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$10.00 - $15.00 / Ages 21+



Sydnee Washington (The Unofficial Expert Podcast, Comedy Central) performs her electrifying solo show about the significant childhood events leading up to an infamous fire that could have ruined her family. Was it an accident or bound to happen? How cute of a kid do you need to be in order to get away with arson? Answers to these questions and more as Sydnee exposes her adolescent faults, all in one entertaining hour you don't want to miss.

Phoebe Robinson AND FRIENDS

Sun · February 9, 2020

Sun · February 23, 2020

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+



Phoebe Robinson is a multi-talented stand-up comedian, New York Times best-selling writer, and actress. She is best known as the co-creator and co-star of the hit podcast turned TV show 2 Dope Queens, which aired eight hour-long specials on HBO in February 2018 & 2019. Robinson recently inked an overall deal with ABC Studios to launch a production company, Tiny Reparations. Her first project under Tiny Reparations is hosting and executive producing a 10-episode interview-based series launching on Comedy Central in 2020. On her second WNYC Studios podcast, the critically-acclaimed talk show Sooo Many White Guys, Phoebe interviews today's biggest stars and ground breakers such as Tom Hanks, Issa Rae, Abbi Jacobson, and many more. Phoebe is also making her presence known in publishing as she is the author of The New York Times best seller You Can't Touch My Hair & Other Things I Still Have To Explain, a collection of essays about race, gender and pop culture. Her second book, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay was released last fall. Phoebe made her feature film debut as one of the stars of the Netflix comedy Ibiza and followed that up by acting alongside Taraji P. Henson in the Paramount film What Men Want. She was also a staff writer on MTV's hit talking head show, Girl Code and IFC's Portlandia, as well as was a consultant on season three of Broad City.

SECRETFORMULA PRESENTS: EMO SING-ALONG

Fri · February 14, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 9:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+



Channel your emotions into singing/screaming along at the Emo Sing-Along this Valentine's Day! All the music that personified the inner workings of your soul in one show, with original music videos subtitled with all the lyrics - as if you could ever forget them! Emo, pop-punk, screamo, hardcore punk and every iteration of the genre in between. Release that vulnerability and let the dance floor be your confessional.

POPOP! THE POP CULTURE TALK SHOW THAT POPS OFF!

Jenny Gorelick, Gabe Gonzalez, Jay Jurden, Rachel Sennott, Devon Walker

Wed ·February 19, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



PopOp! is a pop culture talk show that pops off! Join Time Out New York's "crushworthy comedian" Jenny Gorelick in celebrating the month's biggest, sauciest, and most heinous moments of pop culture with a panel of comedians and special guests. The View is literally shaking. Featured in the New York Times, Time Out, City Guide, What Should We Do, and the skint.

JEN BRISTER: UNDER PRIVILEGE

Fri ·February 28, 2020

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+



Brister has it all:

A wife, kids, a house and a job she loves (sometimes) so what the hell is she moaning about? Join Jen as she takes an irreverent look at the often controversial subject of 'privilege'. Who has it? Who doesn't? And why does no one like to admit they have any?'



WALT

Tracy Soren, Angela Palladino, Julian Edward Williams, Zach Zimmerman, Rachel Pegram, Michael Cruz Kayne, Gwynn Ballard

Fri ·February 28, 2020

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10:00 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+



WALT is your new favorite comedy show named after a character from an early 2000s television show. Every month WALT hosts a stacked line up of comics with fresh sets that will leave you screaming: WAAAALT?!





