Periapsis Music And Dance Presents ORACLE At Kumble Theater

Periapsis Music and Dance presents ORACLE A program of dance/music collaborations.

Original dances by Norbert De La Cruz III, Erin Dillon, Annalee Traylor, Hannah Weber Original music by Jonathan Howard Katz, Hilary Purrington, Harry Stafylakis.

Friday May 10 at 8 PM; Saturday May 11 at 3 PM and 8 PM Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts at LIU Brooklyn, 1 University Plaza (by subway: B/Q/R to DeKalb Ave, 2/3/4/5 to Nevins St, A/C/R/F to Jay St-Metrotech) Tickets: $27; $15 for students with student ID; a limited number of $15 artist tickets with the code ORACLE19. Reservations: 718.488.1624 or http://kumbletheater.org

Dancers: Rohan Bhargava, Demetria "D'vass" Charles, Erin Dillon, Elisabeth Jeffrey, Christopher LaFleche, Hannah Weber, Emily Wolfe, Evita Zacharioglou Musicians: Lauren Cauley, violin; Jonathan Howard Katz, piano; Caleb van der Swaagh, cello



PERIAPSIS MUSIC AND DANCE presents four innovative dance/music collaborations, including three world premieres, by resident choreographers Erin Dillon and Hannah Weber, and guest choreographers Norbert De La Cruz III and Annalee Traylor, created to original music compositions by artistic director Jonathan Howard Katz, and guest composers Hilary Purrington and Harry Stafylakis, May 10 & 11 at Kumble Theater for the Performing Arts at LIU Brooklyn.

The four works on this 7th season of Periapsis take viewers through intrepid explorations in composer/choreographer relationships, questioning the boundaries between movement and character, between dance and theater, and between musician and dancer.



PERIAPSIS MUSIC AND DANCE is a Brooklyn-based organization dedicated to cultivating a new collaborative repertory between choreographers and composers, and uniting dancers and musicians in live performance.

Periapsis creates and performs new work with its resident artistic ensemble and commissions works from other composers and choreographers. The organization also shares resources to facilitate collaborations in the artistic community, such as connecting composers and choreographers, and offers performance and workshop opportunities.

Periapsis has performed at the Inside/Out Series at Jacob's Pillow, Symphony Space, Peridance, and many other venues, and has developed a wide repertory, with each new creation a fresh exploration into the collaborative process.

Resident choreographers are Erin Dillon and Hannah Weber, and composer-in-residence and artistic director is Jonathan Howard Katz. Commissioned guest artists have included choreographers Sean Curran, Janis Brenner, Kate Skarpetowska, Joshua Beamish, Manuel Vignoulle, and composers Richard Carrick and Mary Kouyoumdjian.

THE PERIAPSIS OPEN SERIES is a performance opportunity, curated by Katz and open to applicants, for New York City-area choreographers working with composers and/or performing with live music. Some of these artists are also invited to perform as guests on company presentations, and some have been presented on dedicated Open Series events. Since 2016, the Open Series has presented dozens of artists encompassing a huge stylistic range, such as Company Stefanie Batten Bland, Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet, Emery LeCrone, and others.





